Altuve 4 hits for 2nd day in row, Astros rout Phillies 13-4

Houston Astros' Norichika Aoki, center, scores on the single by Jose Altuve as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, right, waits for the ball with umpire Tripp Gibson, left, making the call during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jose Altuve had two doubles and two singles, stretched his sizzling hitting streak to 16 games and helped the Houston Astros rout the Philadelphia Phillies 13-4 Monday night.

A day after tying his career high for hits in a game at Baltimore, Altuve got four more and drove in three runs while raising his major league-leading average to .365.

Altuve is batting .528 (38 for 72) during his streak. He has gotten at least three hits in eight of those 16 games.

Alex Bregman homered and doubled twice, and Brian McCann also homered for Houston. The AL West leaders got 18 hits, eight for extra bases.

The game ended after midnight, running late because of a rain delay in the fourth inning that lasted nearly two hours.

McCann hit his 13th homer and Bregman followed with his 10th to the same section in the right-field bleachers in the second off Vince Velasquez (2-6).

Houston batted around in the fourth after the rain delay, scoring five times off reliever Ricardo Pinto.

Josh Reddick, Yuli Guriel and Carlos Beltran each picked up a pair of RBIs in the romp.

Joe Musgrove (5-8) earned the win for Houston by pitching three innings in relief of starter Brad Peacock, who was removed after the rain delay.

Phillies rookie Nick Williams had a bases-loaded triple in the seventh, extending his hitting streak to nine games. In just 20 games, he has 22 hits, 11 for extra bases, and has 18 RBIs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: OF George Springer left after the bottom of the third with discomfort in his left quadriceps. He appeared to twist awkwardly on a throw from center field as he doubled up Andrew Knapp at first base to end the inning.

END OF THE LINE

The Phillies' run of scoring at least five runs ended at seven. The last time they had a streak of eight consecutive games with five or more runs was in 2005.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Charlie Morton (7-4, 4.18) pitches against his 2016 team for the first time. Morton had a short stint with the Phillies that lasted only four starts before missing the remainder of the season with a torn hamstring.

Phillies: RHP Nick Pivetta (3-5, 5.58) is averaging more than a strikeout per inning in 13 starts this season. But he has allowed 11 homers in his last six starts.