Altoona finishes second at tennis sectionals

The Altoona Rails finished as the runner up at the Regis sectional tournament Thursday. Altoona had 39 total points, six behind sectional champion Aquinas who advances to team state. Regis finished third with 27 points and Baldwin-Woodville came in fifth with 17.

The Rails did advance Ryan Hays to individual state after he finished in third in flight one singles competition. Trenton Navarre came up just short of a bid for state after losing in the flight two singles sectional to Aquinas’ Mitchell Fortney. Regis’ Eli Smith came in third in the flight two singles.

Baldwin-Woodville advanced its flight one duo of Gus Kroening and William Eggink to state after they came in second, losing to Aquinas’ Sam Dickinson and Patrick Gundersen in the sectional title match.

Full results can be found at tennisreporting.com.

Both the team and individual state tournaments will be held at Nielsen Stadium in Madison. The individual tournament will run from May 30-June 1.