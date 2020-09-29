Alton Robinson, Ugo Amadi among silver linings for Seahawks defense against Cowboys

Robinson, Amadi among silver linings for Seahawks defense against Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s time to put a bow on the Seahawks Week 3 win over the Cowboys. Below are the five burning questions posed last Friday that served as the keys to the game, coupled with a review of how each impacted Seattle’s victory.

1. How will Alton Robinson fare in his NFL debut?

Robinson played 30 snaps (37%) in his debut and impressed throughout, and his disruption was far more noticeable than even his impressive statistics indicate. He finished with three tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Robinson’s sack came on the Cowboys final drive of the game with the Seahawks clinging to a seven-point lead. It was a clutch play that had everyone wondering why it took until Week 3 for Robinson to make his debut. Keeping the rookie fifth-round pick as a healthy inactive for the first two games feels like a negligence, especially since he was so impressive in camp. Regardless, fans can be assured that Robinson will have a big role moving forward with Bruce Irvin on IR and Darrell Taylor still on NFI.

2. Can the Seahawks defense take some of the pressure off Russell Wilson?

While the Seahawks forced three takeaways, Seattle’s defense continued to get gashed for explosive play after explosive play. For the second-straight week, the Seahawks couldn’t maintain a two-score lead in the second half. The secondary remains a mess as no team has allowed more passing yards through three games in NFL history. Seattle has given up 18 pass plays of 20-plus yards and six of 40-plus. Both of those numbers are the most in the league. With Dallas taking a 31-30 lead in the fourth quarter, it took a game-winning drive from Wilson and an end zone interception from Ryan Neal in order to secure the win.

3. Will Jordyn Brooks show well in his first-career start?

Brooks played just 14 snaps before suffering a mild MCL sprain. As Pete Carroll put it on Monday, the team’s first-round pick simply wasn’t out there long enough to make a fair evaluation. The good news is that Brooks’ injury isn’t believed to be serious. He should be back in Week 7 following Seattle’s bye at the latest.

4. Will the Seahawks offensive line hold up against Dallas’ pass rush?

Seattle gave up a trio of first-half sacks to Aldon Smith but tightened up nicely over the final two quarters. The pass protection was at its best on the Seahawks game-winning touchdown. Wilson had all day to find DK Metcalf for the 29-yard score. Through three games, Seattle’s offensive line is vastly improved from a year ago. Mike Iupati, Damien Lewis, Ethan Pocic and Brandon Shell have all been pleasant surprises. Jamarco Jones and Jordan Simmons also deserve hat tips for their play in place of Lewis (ankle).

5. Will Ugo Amadi receive Marquise Blair’s full workload?

Blair played 70% of snaps against the Falcons. That was the benchmark for Amadi’s playing time on Sunday. The second-year corner surpassed that easily, playing 69 snaps (84%) against the Cowboys. Amadi was arguably Seattle’s defensive MVP for the game. He had multiple third-down stops to go with his seven total tackles and two pass breakups. Amadi was fast, physical and a sure-tackler. It appears that Seattle is in good shape at nickel, even without Blair.