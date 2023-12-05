Alto to host Cody Sell Invitational Tournament this week

Dec. 5—ALTO — Twelve boys teams and six girls squads will take part in the Cody Sell Invitational Tournament, which will get under way Thursday morning at two gymnasiums in Alto.

The tournament will crown its champions on Saturday.

On the boys side, Alto, Kennard and Zavalla are featured in Pool A, while Cayuga, Elkhart and Lovelady are in Pool B.

Pool C contains Apple Springs, Arp and Alto Gold. Groveton, Wells and the Hudson junior varsity make-up Pool D.

Thursday's slate of game, to be played at DeVonte Mumphrey Memorial Coliseum involving teams from Alto includes: 10:30 a.m., Alto Gold vs. Arp; at noon the Lady Jackets will face Kennard; at 1:30 p. m. the Alto boys and Kennard will do battle; at 4:30 p.m. Alto and Zavalla will meet in a girl's game and at the same time the Alto JV girls will go toe to toe with Kennard at the Alto Middle School Gymnasium.

Bracket play will start at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with the tourney slated to crown champions on Saturday.

At 6 p.m. Friday, a three point shooting contest will be held at DeVonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at Yellowjacket Gymnasium, followed by the ever-popular dunk contest.

Alto, fresh off of winning the championship of the Cayuga Tournament over the weekend, has won eight-straight games and is 8-1 on the year.