Alto drops 56-47 decision to a stout McLeod squad in bi-district

Feb. 20—HALLSVILLE — Facing a 30-plus win team is never easy; just ask the Alto Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets gave McLeod all it wanted before bowing out, 56-47, Monday evening in a Class 2A, Region III Bi-district game that was played at Hallsville High School.

The Jackets led 22-20 at intermission, but the Longhorns managed to outscored Alto 20-9 in the third stanza, which turned out to be the difference in the game.

EJ Lacy scored 19 points to go along with three rebounds and four assists to lead Alto.

Keegan Davis added 14 points, four boards, six assists and six steals while Tim Bond knocked in six points and pulled down five rebounds.

Another player of impact for Alto was Chris Johnson (4 points, 10 rebounds).

Alto ends the year with a 20-12 record while the Longhorns (34-3) move on to play either San Augustine or Garrison in the Area round later this week.

Head coach Tray Reagan's Jackets achieved at least a couple of milestones this season. The Jackets had the most wins in a season since the 2016-17 campaign.

This was also the first time that the Jackets have qualified for post season play in back-to-back seasons since 2017-18.