Alto boys crack win column by blasting Bulldogs, 68-50

Nov. 18—ALTO — Senior EJ Lacy poured in 17 points to help send Alto to a 68-50 win over Broaddus Friday night at Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court at Yellowjacket Gymnasium.

Lacy collected a team-high seven steals to go along with three rebounds and three assists as Alto evened its record at 1-1. The Jackets fell to Hawkins, 45-13, in Tuesday's season lid lifter.

Tyler Bond, a junior, dropped in 10 points to go along with two rebounds, two steals and two assists while freshman Derek Jordan chipped in 10 points in what was a balanced Yellowjacket attack.

Another player of impact for the Jackets was JJ Rollins, who scored eight points and pulled down six rebounds.

At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Alto will host Laneville.