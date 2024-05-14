Althoff’s four-star football recruit narrowed college choice to three before making pick

The pressure is now off for Dierre Hill Jr.

The junior running back at Althoff Catholic High School, who helped lead the Crusaders to the Class 2A quarterfinals last season, made his verbal commitment to play football at the University of Oregon beginning in 2025.

Hill unveiled his choice during a hat-choosing ceremony at Althoff.

“It’s a big relief and I’m also excited and happy just to make this commitment today because there was a lot of pressure on me, so it’s nice to have it done,” Hill said, with family and friends backing him for his announcement.

More than 20 Division I programs made offers to the four-star recruit before he narrowed his list down to Illinois, Ohio State, and Oregon.

A visit to Oregon in January and ongoing communication with the Ducks coaching staff helped tilt Hill’s final decision toward Oregon, he said.

“The vibe that’s around the program, the surroundings just all-around the board the communication was great with them,” Hill said.

It was also a special day for Althoff coach Austin Frazier as he saw his running back get to live out his dream of picking a college to play for next year.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the state of our program and it’s a special day because we get a chance to celebrate Dierre and everything he’s accomplished here,” Frazier said.

Hill, the reigning Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, racked up 1,738 yards rushing and 23 rushing touchdowns as a junior and rolled up 1,196 total yards to drive the Crusaders offense in 2023.

At, 6-foot and 180 pounds, Hill is a big-play back who can score touchdowns from almost anywhere on the field.

“Oregon’s looking at the same thing we do with if they get Dierre in space, he’s dangerous,” Frazier said. “They will find ways to get him the ball and he’ll be used in ultra-dynamic situations his numbers were pretty gaudy last year so we’re pretty confident that he’s got a shot to top those this year ( as a senior).”

According to Hill, the coaching staff at Oregon plans to use him as a running back as well as a receiver when he gets there.

“They said they’re going to use me at running back and also out of the slot (as a receiver),” Hill said. “It’s a great team with great players all around the board.”

Hill is looking forward to signing later this year during the early signing period for football in December.