Althoff Crusaders girls soccer is #1 in Class 1

With their 1-0 win over Williamsville on Saturday, the Althoff Catholic Crusaders girls soccer team won the Illinois Class 1 state championship. It’s their second title in the last four years, meaning seniors on this year’s team also won as freshman four years ago. What a way to cap a high school soccer career!

