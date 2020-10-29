Alternate NBA Endings: What if Tim Duncan joined Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill in 2000 free agency?

We are months removed from a months-long NBA layoff, facing months more without basketball. Almost a year and a half will pass between free-agency periods. In the coming weeks, we will spend ample time imagining what now lies ahead for the league’s 30 teams. But we’ve earned our fun, so join us as we first reimagine some of this century’s pivotal moments in a series we’re going to call Alternate NBA Endings.

There is some contention as to whether then-Orlando Magic coach Doc Rivers’ policy against wives and girlfriends on the team plane led to Tim Duncan’s decision to return to the San Antonio Spurs, but he was “real close” to forming the NBA’s first free-agency super-team with Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill in 2000.

“If Duncan comes here, it will be scary,” McGrady told reporters when Duncan was still in play. “[...] It will be unfair to the league if all three of us come here. We have the East. We’ll be playing the Lakers for years.”

The Magic wooed the 24-year-old Duncan with all things Orlando, from private access to Walt Disney World to a golfing demonstration with Tiger Woods, and it nearly worked. Rivers still believes it was former Magic general manager John Gabriel’s failure to seal the deal prior to Duncan’s final meeting with the Spurs — and not his then-girlfriend and now-ex-wife’s opposition to team policy — that cost them a dynasty. Instead, David Robinson flew home early from his Hawaiian vacation and convinced Duncan to stay in San Antonio.

The rest was history. With one title already under his belt, Duncan won four more. He retired 16 years later, a lifelong Spur, an all-time great and the face of arguably the most successful franchise of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, the Magic became a model of mediocrity. Hill repeatedly rushed back from his early 2000 ankle surgery in an attempt to save Orlando from a floundering start to his debut season, a development that ultimately cost him all but 47 games in his first four years with the franchise. Tracy McGrady never escaped the first round alone, and just four years later he left at age 25 as the reigning two-time scoring champion.

But what if Duncan had joined the Magic? What if Hill took his time returning from ankle surgery, confident his two co-stars could secure a playoff spot without him, and rejoined the team later in 2001 for a title run?

Tim Duncan’s alternate ending

Would Duncan have five rings if he joined the Magic? Maybe not. But in a world where Hill and McGrady stay healthy, it certainly seems plausible. If you gave me an over/under of 2 1/2 titles, I would take the over.

Orlando had the No. 5 pick in 2000 and drafted Mike Miller, the 2001 Rookie of the Year and a sharpshooter who would have fit seamlessly in a lineup with Hill, McGrady and Duncan. They won 43 games and secured a No. 7 seed with no Duncan, barely any Hill and Darrell Armstrong serving as the second-leading scorer behind McGrady, thanks to a handful of seasoned veteran role players like the 32-year-old point guard.

In the following years, the Magic would have been the low-cost free-agent and buyout destination that subsequent super-teams became. A 39-year-old Patrick Ewing averaged 17 minutes off the bench for Orlando in the 2001 playoffs and may have won a ring. He would not have been the only aging star chasing a title after so many had been left at the altar by Michael Jordan. Maybe Duncan convinces the Magic not to make the horrendous November 2001 trade that sent Bo Outlaw and a 2002 first-round pick back to the Phoenix Suns (Orlando owned it from the 1999 Penny Hardaway trade) in a deal that returned Jud Buechler.

