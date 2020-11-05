Alternate NBA Endings: What if the NBA never voided Chris Paul's trade to the Lakers?

We are months removed from a months-long NBA layoff, facing months more without basketball. Almost a year and a half will pass between free-agency periods. In the coming weeks, we will spend ample time imagining what now lies ahead for the league’s 30 teams. But we’ve earned our fun, so join us as we first reimagine some of this century’s pivotal moments in a series we’re going to call Alternate NBA Endings.

It was a shocking development at the time. Former NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed a three-team trade that would have paired Chris Paul with Kobe Bryant on the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2011.

The league purchased the New Orleans Hornets from George Shinn in 2010, so Stern held authority over the organization’s personnel decisions, even if he previously left them to then-general manager Dell Demps. And the commissioner was coming under fire from non-Lakers members of the NBA’s board of governors.

“I cannot remember ever seeing a trade where a team got by far the best player in the trade and saved over $40 million in the process,” Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert wrote in a scathing email to Stern. “And it doesn’t appear that they would give up any draft picks, which might allow to later make a trade for Dwight Howard. ... I just don’t see how we can allow this trade to happen. I know the vast majority of owners feel the same way I do. When will we just change the name of 25 of the 30 teams to the Washington Generals?”

In return for Paul, the Lakers had agreed to send reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lamar Odom to the Hornets and All-Star big man Pau Gasol to the Houston Rockets. New Orleans also would have received Kevin Martin, Luis Scola, Goran Dragic and the New York Knicks’ 2012 first-round pick from Houston.

Four days after his nixed trade, Stern approved the deal that sent Paul and two second-round picks to the L.A. Clippers for Eric Gordon, Chris Kaman, Al-Farouq Aminu and the 2012 first-round pick that New Orleans had previously acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves (and eventually became Austin Rivers).

“But Dell Demps is a lousy general manager and none of those players are currently with the team anymore,” Stern told Sports Illustrated in October 2018 of his “basketball reasons” for rejecting the trade.

So, Paul joined Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan on the Lob City Clippers, and the rest is snakebitten history. But what if Stern had never vetoed the deal that might have given Bryant one last shot at a title?

Kobe Bryant’s alternate ending

In the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season, Andrew Bynum joined Bryant on the All-Star team, and their Lakers finished 41-25, entering the playoffs as the Western Conference’s No. 3 seed. Together with Gasol, Metta World Peace and starting point guard Ramon Sessions, the Lakers lost to the upstart Oklahoma City Thunder in a five-game conference semifinals series. OKC lost the Finals in five games to the Miami Heat.

Could Bryant, Paul and Bynum formed the foundation of a team that might have challenged Kevin Durant’s Thunder in the second round, Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs in the conference finals and LeBron James’ Heat for the title? If you were to ask me, the odds would have been against the Lakers running that gambit.

The following year would have been Bryant’s best shot to match Michael Jordan’s six rings. The Lakers still owned all the pieces that were eventually traded for Howard in August 2012. They presumably still make that deal, sending Bynum to the Philadelphia 76ers and a package of Christian Eyenga, Josh McRoberts and a top-three protected 2017 first-round pick (that became two second-rounders) to the Orlando Magic.

