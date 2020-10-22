Alternate NBA Endings: What if Draymond Green never struck LeBron James in the groin?

We are months removed from a months-long NBA layoff, facing months more without basketball. Almost a year and a half will pass between free-agency periods. In the coming weeks, we will spend ample time imagining what now lies ahead for the league’s 30 teams. But we’ve earned our fun, so join us as we first reimagine some of this century’s pivotal moments in a series we’re going to call Alternate NBA Endings.

A swift groin strike altered more NBA legacies than any other incident in the 21st century.

In this version of events, Golden State forward Draymond Green’s punch to then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James’ undercarriage irrevocably altered the career arc of every MVP candidate since.

Green averaged 17 points on 49/41/78 shooting splits in 40 minutes a game in the 2016 NBA Finals. He was suspended for Game 5, forcing Warriors big men Marreese Speights, Festus Ezeli, Anderson Varejao and James McAdoo into greater action. They scored five points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3P, 3-8 FT) in 37 minutes.

This is to say nothing of Green’s table-setting and defensive work. The Warriors logged 18 assists in Game 5. They had not recorded fewer assists in any game of their record-breaking 73-9 regular season. Likewise, James had averaged 24.8 points (48.2 FG%, 31.3 3P%) opposite Green in the four games prior to the suspension. James exploded for 41 points (16-30 FG, 4-8 3P) in the 112-97 Game 5 victory.

According to Cleaning the Glass, the Warriors were 25.6 points per 100 possessions better with Green on the floor than they were without him in 2015-16, the widest margin in the NBA. It is beyond reasonable to believe Golden State would have ended Cleveland’s season in a five-game set had Green been present.

So, what does the future look like if Green never struck James in the groin or was not suspended for it?

Stephen Curry’s alternate ending

Golden State, with back-to-back championships against the greatest player of his generation and the best regular-season record in NBA history, takes its place among the best teams ever to play the game. Stephen Curry’s Warriors hold all-important trump cards over James and Michael Jordan’s 1995-96 Chicago Bulls.

Passed over for 2015 Finals MVP honors, Curry gets the sympathy vote this time around, despite worse production. He averaged a 22-5-5 on 42/42/94 shooting splits in the first five games of the 2016 Finals, good enough to get it done. The back-to-back MVP is reigning the Finals MVP, unassailable on his résumé.

There is no guarantee, though, that the Warriors ever win a third ring ...

Kevin Durant’s alternate ending

Green, who in reality called Kevin Durant after losing Game 7 to the Cavs, never picks up the phone. The Warriors, having just submitted a historical season, ride that high into re-signing Harrison Barnes instead. Golden State never trades Andrew Bogut to the Dallas Mavericks, and Zaza Pachulia is never a Warrior.

Durant is left to choose between returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder or joining the Boston Celtics in free agency. He would almost certainly be followed by free agent Al Horford to either destination. While potential battles between Durant’s Celtics and James’ Cavaliers at the top of the East would have been awfully fun, the 2014 MVP has said returning to OKC was his second choice behind Golden State in 2016.

He could have returned to a Thunder team that featured Horford, Russell Westbrook, Steven Adams, Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Durant could have won titles with that roster, elevating himself to an OKC deity and Best Player Alive status. No footnotes attached to his rings or snake emojis sent his way.

LeBron James’ alternate ending

James would have continued to own the East, still hungry to deliver the title he promised to Cleveland. His 2016-17 Cavaliers may have been the best of his tenure and would have been a real problem for a Warriors team without Durant. That is, if Durant’s stacked Thunder team did not meet him in the 2017 Finals instead.

