New alternate jerseys revealed by teams for 2022-23 NBA season

New NBA jerseys revealed by teams for 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NBA uniforms are like the weather. If you don’t like them right now, wait a little while and they will change.

Since Nike took over as the league’s official uniform designer in 2017, there have been massive and frequent changes to almost every set. The traditionalists have stayed mostly the same, but some of the newer teams have taken the chance to overhaul their designs completely.

As is often the case, the upcoming 2022-23 season will feature a handful of new uniforms. Some teams went through complete changes, while others just added throwback or alternate looks.

Here’s a roundup of every new uniform to be worn during the 2022-23 NBA season:

The Hawks haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

The Celtics haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

The Nets unveiled two new jerseys – a statement edition and a classic edition – to complement their traditional black and white sets.

The statement edition is a black-on-black look with a white outline around the name and numbers:

The classic edition pays tribute to the Julius Erving era, when they were the New York Nets with the red, white and blue color scheme.

In a slightly tweaked statement look, the Hornets revealed updated purple uniforms for this season. The biggest change is the “Hornets” across the chest rather than “CHA.” They will also have an alternate court design when they wear the purple uniforms at home.

ðŸ€ @hornets dropped their new Statement Edition uniform.

â€¢Theyâ€™ll wear the uniform for each of their eight Saturday home games, starting Oct. 29 against Golden State. Theyâ€™ll also wear it on Sunday, April 2 at home.

â€¢Youâ€™ll see the uniform seven times on the road.

ðŸ“¸Hornets pic.twitter.com/8SQZh5ptsB — Axios Charlotte (@axioscharlotte) September 15, 2022

ðŸ€ The Charlotte Hornets will also have a Statement Edition court this season, which they will use when they wear their new Statement Edition uniform.



ðŸ“¸ Hornets pic.twitter.com/xe1sTtWMNn — Axios Charlotte (@axioscharlotte) September 15, 2022

The Bulls haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Story continues

It’s a new era for the Cavaliers, who revealed a complete uniform rebrand before trading for star guard Donovan Mitchell in September. The team colors are unchanged, but here’s a look at the updated association (white), icon (wine) and statement (black) sets:

Be the first to own the new @cavs jerseys!



Sign up to get a text message sent to your phone as soon as they are available for purchase âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/YVFSpeJyG9#LetEmKnow #CavsStyle pic.twitter.com/1pKoMq0mnM — Cavs Team Shop (@CavsTeamShop) July 18, 2022

The Mavericks haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Denver slightly changed its “Mile High” statement set. It’s still blue, but there’s more yellow and red on the jerseys and shorts this year.

27 lookin' fresh in the statement ðŸ“¸ pic.twitter.com/lsG1LFR7Up — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 22, 2022

While the Pistons try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, they’ll do so with two new uniforms.

The classic edition is a tribute to the 1990s, when Grant Hill and Co. popularized the unique teal uniforms:

Ask and you shall receive ðŸ¤²



Check out our official Teal Takeover games below!



ðŸ”—: https://t.co/yYAfNnKz0O pic.twitter.com/sInf3ZR2wj — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 18, 2022

The statement edition set is a new black on black design with “DET” on the chest, red and blue horizontal stripes on the jersey and vertical stripes on the shorts:

EXCLUSIVE: @TheAthleticNBA got the first look at the Pistons' 2022 Statement uniform. They were inspired by a voicemail rant left by diehard Pistons fan, Cochise Hardy, in 2020.



"We need some dog-ass uniforms!"



Here's that story (sub for $1): https://t.co/9d2wq7CnKE pic.twitter.com/TIajXwg8bs — James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) September 7, 2022

Golden State Warriors

Every year it seems like the Warriors have a fresh alternate uniform. For 2022-23, they have new statement and classic sets.

The statement edition is a basic navy blue design with gold trim, words and numbers:

The Bay's team stays reppin'@Rakuten || Statement Edition pic.twitter.com/1loEmL0Vua — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 2, 2022

The classic edition is a throwback to the “Run TMC” era, and Dubs legend Chris Mullin helped unveil the look:

Run TMC era is coming back for 2022-2023 ðŸ˜Ž@Rakuten || Classic Edition pic.twitter.com/a1lg1ylsJx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 8, 2022

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are throwing it way back this season. They moved from San Diego to Houston in 1971, and this old school look is a tribute to the franchise’s roots in Southern California.

Greatness in every thread. pic.twitter.com/H9tpzrqwgP — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 31, 2022

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Los Angeles Clippers

For the third straight season, the Clippers will use the “Los Angeles” wordmark designed by L.A. tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. But instead of just going with black and white, they are adding a pop of color in 2022-23 with red and blue around the arms and collar.

The @LAClippers new Statement Edition uniform has officially been revealed! pic.twitter.com/3DwD3kEe8Y — Clippers Uniform Tracker â›µï¸ (@ClipsUniTracker) September 29, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers once again tweaked their purple uniforms, getting further away from tradition by adding more black to the design.

Purple base & Gold details



Introducing the 2022-23 Statement Edition@bibigoUSA x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8uitexSjqX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 15, 2022

In better news, the Lakers will have a classic edition that features their 1950s roots in Minneapolis, with an appealing white, baby blue and yellow throwback uniform.

Every legacy has a beginning.



Featuring the MPLS â€˜50s era blue and gold, the Classic Edition recreates the Lakers' first-ever home uniform in honor of our 75th season.#Lakers75 x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/2vepxr3DTV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 8, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Miami Heat

For the 35th anniversary of the franchise, the Heat will throw it back to their original home uniforms.

A closer look at a Classic fit. pic.twitter.com/nzG2XRonWV — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 31, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are bringing back the Ray Allen era purple for their classic edition uniforms this year.

Milwaukee also has a new earned edition set, which is black with cream-colored deer antlers down the side of the jersey.

From the woods to the hardwood. pic.twitter.com/X3GHKN0ysh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 27, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Wolves are implementing a gray statement edition uniform with bright green accents.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

New York Knicks

The Knicks haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Orlando Magic

The Magic are bringing back the Shaq and Penny era pinstripes… with a twist. Their new statement uniforms for this season have the popular black pinstripes on the blue jersey, but the collar, arms and side panel is camo-colored dark green with stars.

jumpman jumpman jumpman them boys up to somethin pic.twitter.com/V4P6ZGROkZ — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Phoenix Suns

There are two new uniforms for Phoenix this season – a statement edition and a classic edition.

The black statement set has a pixelated gradient sunset with “PHX” on the chest.

A resiliency forged by desert heat.



We are here to make a statement.@PayPal | https://t.co/mOggQGcSQa pic.twitter.com/HLcDmYJ0nb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) September 26, 2022

The classic 1990s set, with a flying basketball across the chest, was once worn by NBA legends Charles Barkley, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash.

Portland Trail Blazers

After signing a new extension with Portland, star guard Damian Lillard designed their newest statement edition uniform. It’s red with the iconic Blazers pinwheel on the chest.

Art Directed by our very own 6x All-Star, @Dame_Lillard, our 2022-23 Statement Edition uniform is inspired by the players' team-first mindset and is designed to make a bold statement on the hardwood.



Be one of the first to pre-order jersey at https://t.co/1s8rQMHXcU pic.twitter.com/F7ztyYDtuK — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 1, 2022

Sacramento Kings

The Kings haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs’ new statement uniforms keeps their traditional black, silver and white look, but adds some flair with “SATX” across the chest and a patterned side panel.

Home and heritage intertwined. A closer look at the details of our new Statement Edition uniforms ðŸ ðŸ–¤



MORE: https://t.co/GTRnrG30OX pic.twitter.com/xBVCH1d98g — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 25, 2022

They’ll also have a throwback jersey dating back to the George Gervin era.

Can't wait to rock these this season ðŸ¤©



Our black-on-black Classic Edition uniform pays homage to the early days that shaped us! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/x7SD6WLp2v — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 11, 2022

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors haven’t unveiled any new uniforms for this season yet.

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will look a lot different on the court this year – in more ways than one. This offseason, they traded stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

The franchise also changed its colors to white, black and yellow with three new primary uniforms, plus a throwback to the purple jerseys made famous by John Stockton and Karl Malone.

GEAR UP ITS TIME FOR THE NEW SEASON â¤ï¸â€ðŸ”¥



PREORDER JERSEYS TODAY!https://t.co/lwbCMLUXte pic.twitter.com/xL7E6xw0vi — Utah Jazz Team Store (@jazzteamstore) August 17, 2022

Washington Wizards

The Wizards’ new city edition set will be a pink, cherry blossom-themed set.

The Cherry Blossoms can be seen all throughout the DMV and next season, for the first time ever, theyâ€™ll be seen on the hardwood.



Introducing our 2022-23 Bloom City Edition Uniform ðŸŒ¸ pic.twitter.com/L1TFIcMT77 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 29, 2022

Washington will also have a classic white set from that Michael Jordan and Gilbert Arenas once popularized in the early 2000s.