With alternate helmets all the rage, should the Rams join the fun?

For years, the NFL has limited teams to wearing one helmet shell out of concern for player safety. Players are expected to wear the same helmet throughout the year, which prevents teams from changing the base color of those helmets.

But starting in 2022, teams can begin wearing alternate helmets. Several teams are taking advantage of the new rule change, introducing different colored helmets for the upcoming season. The Texans will wear a “Battle Red” helmet, the Patriots are bringing back their throwback white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo, the Saints are rocking a black alternate helmet for a game (or games), the Falcons will wear a throwback red lid and the Eagles announced the return of the kelly green uniforms for 2023 – as well as a black helmet in 2022.

Most recently, the Bengals teased a White Bengal helmet to go with their Color Rush set, which will look fantastic together. Here’s a mock-up of that combination.

The Bengals have announced an alternate “White Bengal” helmet to be worn next season ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PUmayA2Xkx — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2022

The Rams have already said they won’t unveil a new uniform this year like they previously planned to, but we can’t help thinking what an alternate helmet might look like for the Rams. They’ve worn a number of different helmets over the years, from the classic blue and yellow to blue and white to navy and gold. Currently, they have a slick royal and yellow lid, which goes well with all of their jerseys.

But what if they introduced a royal and white helmet? It would look pretty good with their “modern throwbacks.” Here’s a quick edit I made to show that combination.

There’s no doubt in my mind the Rams could pull this off. It would look even better if they come out with a simple blue and white uniform set without as much yellow, similar to the throwbacks they used to wear in Los Angeles, but even this look works.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below and on social media.