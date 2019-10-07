The Nationals are back in D.C. after splitting the first two games of the National League Divisional Series with the Dodgers out in Los Angeles.

Most fans in attendance at Nationals Park on Sunday evening have been patiently waiting for postseason baseball to come back to the nation's capital.

One fan, in particular, decided to go the extra mile before heading to Game 3.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

My favorite jersey I've seen at the @Nationals game so far. pic.twitter.com/iWpbeYTUMN — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) October 7, 2019

If on the off-chance Harper isn't watching Game 3 of the NLDS, that's no problem at all, because the newest star in Washington D.C. is tuning in without a doubt.

good news i found the remote in time for the nats game. i would like some scratches and boops for being a good boy pls https://t.co/Ypv3odrYGg — Captain (@CapsPup) October 6, 2019

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

This altered Bryce Harper Nationals jersey is the most epic thing we've seen in a long time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington