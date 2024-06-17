Alter guard Greer announces college choice

Jun. 16—RJ Greer, the leading scorer for Alter's state championship basketball team last season, announced his commitment to North Carolina State on Sunday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard who's entering his senior year, narrowed his college choices to N.C. State, Cincinnati and Penn State in January and also was considering the NBL, a professional league in Australia.

Greer committed to a program that reached the Final Four last season for the first time since 1983. Kevin Keatts is entering his eighth season as N.C. State head coach.

"I chose NC State because they made me feel at home, and the coaching staff showed how much they wanted me," Greer told Joe Tipton, of On3Sports.com. "The staff is great. They all seem super genuine and Keatts made an effort to spend time with us."

Greer played his first seasons at Springboro. In his first season at Alter, he ranked second in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 16 points per game. He scored 17 points in the Division II state championship game. Alter beat Zanesville Maysville 68-54.

Greer ranks 132nd in the class of 2025, according to On3Sports.com. Rivals.com ranks him 135th. He's No. 165 in the 247Sports.com rankings.

Greer is the son of Dayton Flyers associate head coach Ricardo Greer. RJ received his first scholarship offer from Florida in the spring of his freshman season in 2022. Dayton, Michigan and Ricardo's alma mater, Pittsburgh, were among the many other schools that offered Greer a scholarship.