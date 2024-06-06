Altay Bayindir makes impressive appearance for Turkey against Italy

Altay Bayindir may have not played much for Manchester United this season but he proved his worth for Turkey in an international fixture against Italy.

The former Fenerbahce keeper only played one game all season for the Red Devils in a 4-2 win over Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

As a result, he is reported to be fed up with the lack of game time and seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

International duty will be a welcome relief as Turkey prepare for the EURO 2024 tournament where they will take on Portugal, Georgia and the Czech Republic in their group.

In solid preparation for the tournament, the Turks held out for a 0-0 draw against Italy in the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Bologna.

Italy had 11 shots to Turkey’s 10 and Bayindir’s side had 46% of the ball during the encounter.

Bayindir kept a clean sheet and was given a rating of 7.2 on Sofascore.

The United man’s biggest intervention came in the 90th minute when he made a smart save low down to his left to prevent Italy from scoring a late winner on the breakaway.

He made two saves in 90 minutes of action, with both coming from shots inside the penalty area.

The keeper was solid at sweeping up too as he took one high claim and completed one run out where he cleared the ball successfully from the Italians’ onrushing attackers.

Bayindir was also strong with the ball at his feet as he completed 28 out of his 35 passes for an impressive passing percentage of 80%. However, he was only capable of completing three out of his 10 long balls.

The Turkish keeper will be hoping to build on a good performance when they take on Poland on Monday night in their last warm up before the Euros begin.

