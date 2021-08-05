Altair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Exceeds Expectations for Second Quarter 2021, Raises Outlook for the Year
TROY, Mich., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“Altair had a strong second quarter 2021, with across-the-board success in multiple verticals, regions, and products, reflecting year on year software product revenue growth of 22%,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Customers are investing to grow their businesses as we emerge from the pandemic, and Altair’s products, services, and business models are clearly resonating, gaining market awareness, and increasing market share.”
“Once again we saw customer demand exceed expectations in the second quarter 2021, which enabled us to achieve results above the high end of our guidance range for the third consecutive quarter,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The second quarter 2021 reflects solid execution on our strategy of driving strong organic topline revenue growth and profit expansion.”
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Software product revenue was $99.6 million compared to $81.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%
Total revenue was $119.9 million compared to $98.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%
Net loss was $13.6 million compared to a net loss of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 33.5%. Diluted net loss per share was $0.18 based on 75.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.14 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 73.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 65.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 5.8% for the second quarter of 2020
Non-GAAP net income was $5.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 86.8%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.07 based on 83.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding
Free cash flow was $15.8 million, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 252.7%
Business Outlook
Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021:
(in millions)
Third Quarter 2021
Full Year 2021
Software Product Revenue
$
94.0
to
$
97.0
$
434.0
to
$
440.0
Total Revenue
$
112.0
$
115.0
$
512.0
$
518.0
Net Loss
$
(22.8
)
$
(20.9
)
$
(31.6
)
$
(26.8
)
Non-GAAP Net Income
$
0.1
$
1.6
$
40.9
$
44.6
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2.0
$
4.0
$
63.0
$
68.0
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
43.0
$
48.0
Free Cash Flow
$
34.0
$
39.0
Conference Call Information
What:
Altair’s Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Live Call:
(866) 754-5204, Domestic
(636) 812-6621, International
Replay:
(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4173813, Domestic
(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4173813, International
Webcast:
http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.
Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.
Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.
Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.
Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.
Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com
Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
260,098
$
241,221
Accounts receivable, net
91,570
117,878
Income tax receivable
7,949
6,736
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,030
21,100
Total current assets
382,647
386,935
Property and equipment, net
39,610
36,332
Operating lease right of use assets
33,395
33,526
Goodwill
262,963
264,481
Other intangible assets, net
66,637
76,114
Deferred tax assets
8,265
7,125
Other long-term assets
26,699
25,389
TOTAL ASSETS
$
820,216
$
829,902
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
—
$
29,962
Accounts payable
6,515
8,594
Accrued compensation and benefits
35,846
34,772
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
10,770
10,331
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
27,810
31,404
Deferred revenue
81,343
85,691
Convertible senior notes, net
193,926
—
Total current liabilities
356,210
200,754
Convertible senior notes, net
—
188,300
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
23,785
24,323
Deferred revenue, non-current
7,236
9,388
Other long-term liabilities
32,856
27,767
TOTAL LIABILITIES
420,087
450,532
Commitments and contingencies
MEZZANINE EQUITY
784
784
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 46,392
4
4
Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 29,091
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
495,824
474,669
Accumulated deficit
(92,581
)
(93,293
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,905
)
(2,797
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
399,345
378,586
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
820,216
$
829,902
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
License
$
66,632
$
51,018
$
163,027
$
128,561
Maintenance and other services
32,926
30,815
66,072
61,715
Total software
99,558
81,833
229,099
190,276
Software related services
7,481
5,444
15,579
12,378
Total software and related services
107,039
87,277
244,678
202,654
Client engineering services
10,268
9,640
20,945
23,518
Other
2,605
1,644
4,452
3,852
Total revenue
119,912
98,561
270,075
230,024
Cost of revenue
License
3,617
2,851
9,012
8,374
Maintenance and other services
12,043
8,502
23,598
18,957
Total software *
15,660
11,353
32,610
27,331
Software related services
5,731
4,656
11,853
10,145
Total software and related services
21,391
16,009
44,463
37,476
Client engineering services
8,293
7,789
17,181
19,107
Other
2,262
1,283
3,724
2,995
Total cost of revenue
31,946
25,081
65,368
59,578
Gross profit
87,966
73,480
204,707
170,446
Operating expenses:
Research and development *
38,757
28,970
77,033
60,437
Sales and marketing *
31,909
25,806
63,979
53,905
General and administrative *
21,861
20,248
45,787
42,594
Amortization of intangible assets
4,615
3,692
9,492
7,532
Other operating income, net
(585
)
(944
)
(1,202
)
(1,835
)
Total operating expenses
96,557
77,772
195,089
162,633
Operating (loss) income
(8,591
)
(4,292
)
9,618
7,813
Interest expense
2,988
2,843
5,961
5,656
Other expense (income), net
708
320
1,543
(1,070
)
(Loss) income before income taxes
(12,287
)
(7,455
)
2,114
3,227
Income tax expense
1,361
2,768
1,402
7,420
Net (loss) income
$
(13,648
)
$
(10,223
)
$
712
$
(4,193
)
(Loss) income per share:
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
75,263
72,999
74,959
72,811
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
75,263
72,999
79,851
72,811
* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue – software
$
1,222
$
552
$
2,380
$
918
Research and development
4,143
1,830
7,329
3,258
Sales and marketing
3,659
1,273
7,127
2,000
General and administrative
1,624
879
3,460
1,529
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
10,648
$
4,534
$
20,296
$
7,705
ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income (loss)
$
712
$
(4,193
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
13,180
11,293
Provision for credit loss
205
589
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
5,631
5,342
Stock-based compensation expense
20,296
7,705
Deferred income taxes
(1
)
(5,961
)
Other, net
34
3
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
24,852
23,264
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,367
)
1,817
Other long-term assets
(5,067
)
(960
)
Accounts payable
(967
)
(3,841
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
1,548
497
Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
2,999
161
Deferred revenue
(5,333
)
(2,315
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
54,722
33,401
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(5,391
)
(2,530
)
Payments for acquisition of developed technology
(344
)
(433
)
Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(2,270
)
Other investing activities, net
(45
)
142
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,780
)
(5,091
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Payments on revolving commitment
(30,000
)
—
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
885
477
Other financing activities
(206
)
(210
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(29,321
)
267
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(847
)
(1,148
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
18,774
27,429
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year
241,547
223,497
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
260,321
$
250,926
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:
Interest paid
$
339
$
306
Income taxes paid
$
3,744
$
9,491
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Finance leases
$
—
$
100
Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
$
631
$
343
Financial Results
The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net (loss) income
$
(13,648
)
$
(10,223
)
$
712
$
(4,193
)
Stock-based compensation expense
10,648
4,534
20,296
7,705
Amortization of intangible assets
4,615
3,692
9,492
7,532
Non-cash interest expense
2,837
2,689
5,637
5,337
Restructuring expense
1,732
—
5,078
—
Special adjustments and other
—
578
—
578
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate
(601
)
1,718
(9,678
)
1,081
Non-GAAP net income
$
5,583
$
2,988
$
31,537
$
18,040
Net (loss) income per share - diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.14
)
$
0.01
$
(0.06
)
Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted
$
0.07
$
0.04
$
0.38
$
0.22
GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
75,263
72,999
79,851
72,811
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:
83,400
80,700
83,400
80,700
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net (loss) income
$
(13,648
)
$
(10,223
)
$
712
$
(4,193
)
Income tax expense
1,361
2,768
1,402
7,420
Stock-based compensation expense
10,648
4,534
20,296
7,705
Interest expense
2,988
2,843
5,961
5,656
Depreciation and amortization
6,494
5,633
13,180
11,293
Restructuring expense
1,732
—
5,078
—
Special adjustments, interest income and other
(79
)
194
(173
)
(460
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
9,496
$
5,749
$
46,456
$
27,421
The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
18,151
$
5,365
$
54,722
$
33,401
Capital expenditures
(2,352
)
(886
)
(5,391
)
(2,530
)
Free cash flow
$
15,799
$
4,479
$
49,331
$
30,871
Business Outlook
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
(in thousands)
Low
High
Low
High
Net loss
$
(22,800
)
$
(20,900
)
$
(31,600
)
$
(26,800
)
Stock-based compensation expense
11,700
11,700
43,700
43,700
Amortization of intangible assets
4,500
4,500
17,600
17,600
Non-cash interest expense
2,900
2,900
11,400
11,400
Restructuring expense
500
500
5,600
5,600
Impact of non-GAAP tax rate
3,300
2,900
(5,800
)
(6,900
)
Non-GAAP net income
$
100
$
1,600
$
40,900
$
44,600
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ending
Year Ending
(in thousands)
Low
High
Low
High
Net loss
$
(22,800
)
$
(20,900
)
$
(31,600
)
$
(26,800
)
Income tax expense
3,300
3,400
8,600
8,800
Stock-based compensation expense
11,700
11,700
43,700
43,700
Interest expense
3,000
3,000
12,000
12,000
Depreciation and amortization
6,400
6,400
25,000
25,000
Restructuring expense
500
500
5,600
5,600
Special adjustments, interest income and other
(100
)
(100
)
(300
)
(300
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,000
$
4,000
$
63,000
$
68,000
The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:
(Unaudited)
Year Ending
(in thousands)
Low
High
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
43,000
$
48,000
Capital expenditures
(9,000
)
(9,000
)
Free cash flow
$
34,000
$
39,000