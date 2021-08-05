Altair Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Altair Engineering Inc.
·17 min read

Exceeds Expectations for Second Quarter 2021, Raises Outlook for the Year

TROY, Mich., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics and artificial intelligence today released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Altair had a strong second quarter 2021, with across-the-board success in multiple verticals, regions, and products, reflecting year on year software product revenue growth of 22%,” said James Scapa, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altair. “Customers are investing to grow their businesses as we emerge from the pandemic, and Altair’s products, services, and business models are clearly resonating, gaining market awareness, and increasing market share.”

“Once again we saw customer demand exceed expectations in the second quarter 2021, which enabled us to achieve results above the high end of our guidance range for the third consecutive quarter,” said Matt Brown, Chief Financial Officer of Altair. “The second quarter 2021 reflects solid execution on our strategy of driving strong organic topline revenue growth and profit expansion.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Software product revenue was $99.6 million compared to $81.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%

  • Total revenue was $119.9 million compared to $98.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 21.7%

  • Net loss was $13.6 million compared to a net loss of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 33.5%. Diluted net loss per share was $0.18 based on 75.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.14 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 73.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million compared to $5.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 65.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.9% compared to 5.8% for the second quarter of 2020

  • Non-GAAP net income was $5.6 million, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 86.8%. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.07 based on 83.4 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding, compared to Non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.04 for the second quarter of 2020, based on 80.7 million non-GAAP diluted common shares outstanding

  • Free cash flow was $15.8 million, compared to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 252.7%

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Altair is issuing the following guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021:

(in millions)

Third Quarter 2021

Full Year 2021

Software Product Revenue

$

94.0

to

$

97.0

$

434.0

to

$

440.0

Total Revenue

$

112.0

$

115.0

$

512.0

$

518.0

Net Loss

$

(22.8

)

$

(20.9

)

$

(31.6

)

$

(26.8

)

Non-GAAP Net Income

$

0.1

$

1.6

$

40.9

$

44.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2.0

$

4.0

$

63.0

$

68.0

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$

43.0

$

48.0

Free Cash Flow

$

34.0

$

39.0

Conference Call Information

What:

Altair’s Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call:

(866) 754-5204, Domestic

(636) 812-6621, International

Replay:

(855) 859-2056, Conference ID 4173813, Domestic

(404) 537-3406, Conference ID 4173813, International

Webcast:

http://investor.altair.com (live & replay)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Free Cash Flow.

Altair believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. The Company also believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income tax expense, interest expense, interest income and other, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges and other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release.

Non-GAAP net income excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, non-cash interest expense, other special items as identified by management and described elsewhere in this press release, and the impact of non-GAAP tax rate to income tax expense, which approximates our tax rate excluding discrete items and other specific events that can fluctuate from period to period.

Non-GAAP diluted common shares includes total outstanding shares plus outstanding equity awards under the Company’s equity award plans.

Free cash flow consists of cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Company management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Altair urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the third quarter and full year 2021, our statements regarding our expectation for 2021, and our reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Altair’s control. Altair’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, the risks detailed in Altair’s quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Altair’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Altair undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Altair’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media Relations
Altair
Dave Simon
248-614-2400 ext. 332
ir@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

260,098

$

241,221

Accounts receivable, net

91,570

117,878

Income tax receivable

7,949

6,736

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

23,030

21,100

Total current assets

382,647

386,935

Property and equipment, net

39,610

36,332

Operating lease right of use assets

33,395

33,526

Goodwill

262,963

264,481

Other intangible assets, net

66,637

76,114

Deferred tax assets

8,265

7,125

Other long-term assets

26,699

25,389

TOTAL ASSETS

$

820,216

$

829,902

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current portion of long-term debt

$

$

29,962

Accounts payable

6,515

8,594

Accrued compensation and benefits

35,846

34,772

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

10,770

10,331

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

27,810

31,404

Deferred revenue

81,343

85,691

Convertible senior notes, net

193,926

Total current liabilities

356,210

200,754

Convertible senior notes, net

188,300

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

23,785

24,323

Deferred revenue, non-current

7,236

9,388

Other long-term liabilities

32,856

27,767

TOTAL LIABILITIES

420,087

450,532

Commitments and contingencies

MEZZANINE EQUITY

784

784

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value), authorized 45,000 shares, none issued and outstanding

Common stock ($0.0001 par value)

Class A common stock, authorized 513,797 shares, issued and outstanding 46,392
and 44,216 shares as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

4

4

Class B common stock, authorized 41,203 shares, issued and outstanding 29,091
and 30,111 shares as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively

3

3

Additional paid-in capital

495,824

474,669

Accumulated deficit

(92,581

)

(93,293

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,905

)

(2,797

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

399,345

378,586

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

820,216

$

829,902

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

License

$

66,632

$

51,018

$

163,027

$

128,561

Maintenance and other services

32,926

30,815

66,072

61,715

Total software

99,558

81,833

229,099

190,276

Software related services

7,481

5,444

15,579

12,378

Total software and related services

107,039

87,277

244,678

202,654

Client engineering services

10,268

9,640

20,945

23,518

Other

2,605

1,644

4,452

3,852

Total revenue

119,912

98,561

270,075

230,024

Cost of revenue

License

3,617

2,851

9,012

8,374

Maintenance and other services

12,043

8,502

23,598

18,957

Total software *

15,660

11,353

32,610

27,331

Software related services

5,731

4,656

11,853

10,145

Total software and related services

21,391

16,009

44,463

37,476

Client engineering services

8,293

7,789

17,181

19,107

Other

2,262

1,283

3,724

2,995

Total cost of revenue

31,946

25,081

65,368

59,578

Gross profit

87,966

73,480

204,707

170,446

Operating expenses:

Research and development *

38,757

28,970

77,033

60,437

Sales and marketing *

31,909

25,806

63,979

53,905

General and administrative *

21,861

20,248

45,787

42,594

Amortization of intangible assets

4,615

3,692

9,492

7,532

Other operating income, net

(585

)

(944

)

(1,202

)

(1,835

)

Total operating expenses

96,557

77,772

195,089

162,633

Operating (loss) income

(8,591

)

(4,292

)

9,618

7,813

Interest expense

2,988

2,843

5,961

5,656

Other expense (income), net

708

320

1,543

(1,070

)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(12,287

)

(7,455

)

2,114

3,227

Income tax expense

1,361

2,768

1,402

7,420

Net (loss) income

$

(13,648

)

$

(10,223

)

$

712

$

(4,193

)

(Loss) income per share:

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, basic

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.14

)

$

0.01

$

(0.06

)

Net (loss) income per share attributable to common
stockholders, diluted

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.14

)

$

0.01

$

(0.06

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, basic

75,263

72,999

74,959

72,811

Weighted average number of shares used in computing
net (loss) income per share, diluted

75,263

72,999

79,851

72,811

* Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue – software

$

1,222

$

552

$

2,380

$

918

Research and development

4,143

1,830

7,329

3,258

Sales and marketing

3,659

1,273

7,127

2,000

General and administrative

1,624

879

3,460

1,529

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

10,648

$

4,534

$

20,296

$

7,705

ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income (loss)

$

712

$

(4,193

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

13,180

11,293

Provision for credit loss

205

589

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

5,631

5,342

Stock-based compensation expense

20,296

7,705

Deferred income taxes

(1

)

(5,961

)

Other, net

34

3

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

24,852

23,264

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,367

)

1,817

Other long-term assets

(5,067

)

(960

)

Accounts payable

(967

)

(3,841

)

Accrued compensation and benefits

1,548

497

Other accrued expenses and current liabilities

2,999

161

Deferred revenue

(5,333

)

(2,315

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

54,722

33,401

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Capital expenditures

(5,391

)

(2,530

)

Payments for acquisition of developed technology

(344

)

(433

)

Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired

(2,270

)

Other investing activities, net

(45

)

142

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,780

)

(5,091

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Payments on revolving commitment

(30,000

)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

885

477

Other financing activities

(206

)

(210

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(29,321

)

267

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(847

)

(1,148

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

18,774

27,429

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

241,547

223,497

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

260,321

$

250,926

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow:

Interest paid

$

339

$

306

Income taxes paid

$

3,744

$

9,491

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Finance leases

$

$

100

Property and equipment in accounts payable, other current liabilities
and other liabilities

$

631

$

343

Financial Results

The following table provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted, to net income and net income per share – diluted, the most comparable GAAP financial measures:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) income

$

(13,648

)

$

(10,223

)

$

712

$

(4,193

)

Stock-based compensation expense

10,648

4,534

20,296

7,705

Amortization of intangible assets

4,615

3,692

9,492

7,532

Non-cash interest expense

2,837

2,689

5,637

5,337

Restructuring expense

1,732

5,078

Special adjustments and other

578

578

Impact of non-GAAP tax rate

(601

)

1,718

(9,678

)

1,081

Non-GAAP net income

$

5,583

$

2,988

$

31,537

$

18,040

Net (loss) income per share - diluted

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.14

)

$

0.01

$

(0.06

)

Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted

$

0.07

$

0.04

$

0.38

$

0.22

GAAP diluted shares outstanding:

75,263

72,999

79,851

72,811

Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding:

83,400

80,700

83,400

80,700

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) income

$

(13,648

)

$

(10,223

)

$

712

$

(4,193

)

Income tax expense

1,361

2,768

1,402

7,420

Stock-based compensation expense

10,648

4,534

20,296

7,705

Interest expense

2,988

2,843

5,961

5,656

Depreciation and amortization

6,494

5,633

13,180

11,293

Restructuring expense

1,732

5,078

Special adjustments, interest income and other

(79

)

194

(173

)

(460

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,496

$

5,749

$

46,456

$

27,421

The following table provides a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

18,151

$

5,365

$

54,722

$

33,401

Capital expenditures

(2,352

)

(886

)

(5,391

)

(2,530

)

Free cash flow

$

15,799

$

4,479

$

49,331

$

30,871

Business Outlook

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Non-GAAP net income to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending
September 30, 2021

Year Ending
December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Low

High

Low

High

Net loss

$

(22,800

)

$

(20,900

)

$

(31,600

)

$

(26,800

)

Stock-based compensation expense

11,700

11,700

43,700

43,700

Amortization of intangible assets

4,500

4,500

17,600

17,600

Non-cash interest expense

2,900

2,900

11,400

11,400

Restructuring expense

500

500

5,600

5,600

Impact of non-GAAP tax rate

3,300

2,900

(5,800

)

(6,900

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

100

$

1,600

$

40,900

$

44,600

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net loss, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ending
September 30, 2021

Year Ending
December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Low

High

Low

High

Net loss

$

(22,800

)

$

(20,900

)

$

(31,600

)

$

(26,800

)

Income tax expense

3,300

3,400

8,600

8,800

Stock-based compensation expense

11,700

11,700

43,700

43,700

Interest expense

3,000

3,000

12,000

12,000

Depreciation and amortization

6,400

6,400

25,000

25,000

Restructuring expense

500

500

5,600

5,600

Special adjustments, interest income and other

(100

)

(100

)

(300

)

(300

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,000

$

4,000

$

63,000

$

68,000

The following table provides a reconciliation of projected Free Cash Flow to projected net cash provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure:

(Unaudited)

Year Ending
December 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Low

High

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

43,000

$

48,000

Capital expenditures

(9,000

)

(9,000

)

Free cash flow

$

34,000

$

39,000


Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Blockchain Developer Toolkit Alchemy Adds High-Profile Angels to $80M Series B

    Revenues for the blockchain infrastructure company have grown more than tenfold since it announced the series B in April.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Hong Kong property tycoon Vincent Lo mulls spinning off Shui On Land's commercial assets in China

    Shui On Land is considering reviving a plan to spin off its commercial investment properties and property management business and list them in Hong Kong. The move comes after a plan to spin off its Shanghai property assets, Xintiandi, in 2012, was shelved. The Shanghai-headquartered developer, controlled by tycoon Vincent Lo Hong-sui, said ﻿no decision has been made on such a possible spin off and that such a plan would still depend on regulatory approvals and market conditions. "No decision has

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Education sector forecasted to boost jobs again in July: J.P. Morgan

    Jesse Edgerton, J.P. Morgan US Economic Research Executive Director, joins Yahoo Finance to preview July Jobs report, JPMorgan’s forecasted growth for the Education sector&nbsp;and outlook on the labor market.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Study reveals benefits generated by expanded child tax credit

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the Child Tax Credit expansion.