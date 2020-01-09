Alston Jr. scores 26 to carry Boise St. over UNLV 73-66

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Derrick Alston Jr. scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Justinian Jessup set a school record and Boise State extended its home win streak to seven games, beating UNLV 73-66 on Wednesday night.

Jessup, who scored 18 points, hit 5-of-8 3-pointers, with the first breaking a tie with Anthony Drmic (2011-16) for career 3-pointers. He now has 280 and his 16 shy of tying Jimmer Fredette's Mountain West Conference record.

Abu Kigab added 12 points for the Broncos (11-6, 3-2) and RJ Williams had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Alston Jr. made 10 of 12 free throws.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bryce Hamilton had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels (8-9, 3-1), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marvin Coleman added 12 points and five steals. Amauri Hardy had 10 points and eight rebounds.---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com