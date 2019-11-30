Alston Jr. lifts Boise St. past UNC-Wilmington 80-59

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Derrick Alston Jr. had 24 points and RJ Williams added 21 as Boise State romped past UNC Wilmington 80-59 on Friday night to win its third straight.

Alston shot 9 for 10 from the line. He added seven rebounds and seven assists. Williams also had eight rebounds for the Broncos.

Justinian Jessup had 19 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Boise State (4-2).

Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (5-4). Marten Linssen added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Boise State plays New Mexico on the road on Wednesday. UNC Wilmington takes on Stanford on the road on Sunday.

