Alshon Jeffery's jersey retirement brings him, Shane Beamer and South Carolina full circle

COLUMBIA — South Carolina football nearly lost St. Matthews native Alshon Jeffery to Southern California when he was being recruited in 2009.

Shane Beamer, then the Gamecocks' special teams and recruiting coordinator under Steve Spurrier, never gave up pursuing Jeffery after he committed to the Trojans. The star wide receiver flipped his decision to the Gamecocks after an early-morning phone call on signing day.

"I remember when they gave me the news that he was committing to the wrong USC how crushed I was to hear that and thinking no, I'm not gonna let that happen," Beamer said. "I just continued to sell South Carolina ... I remember at 1 or 2 a.m. literally on signing day being on the phone with him still talking about stuff, jersey numbers, whatever it might be ... and I'm just so thankful that he had trust in us."

The switch worked out for Jeffery, who went on to help South Carolina to its first SEC East title in 2010. He led the team with 1,517 yards and nine touchdowns that season, was a unanimous All-SEC first-team selection and earned All-American honors. He was also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver.

At halftime of Saturday's game against Mississippi State (2-1, 0-1 SEC), the Gamecocks (1-2, 0-1) welcomed Jeffery back to Williams-Brice Stadium to retire his No. 1 jersey. It is the sixth jersey retired by the football program and just the second since 1987.

"I’m going to try not to cry,” Jeffery said, joking Friday ahead of the ceremony. “If it happens, it happens. I gave it all on the field."

Jeffery also earned first-team freshman All-American and freshman All-SEC honors in 2009, and he was the MVP of the Capital One Bowl — now the Citrus Bowl — in 2011. He still holds program records for career receiving touchdowns and 100-yard receiving games.

Jeffery was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He played with the franchise for four seasons and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2013. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, started all 16 games and had 57 receptions for 789 yards and nine touchdowns. In the playoffs, he started all three games, had 12 catches for 219 yards and scored three touchdowns combined, including the first one in the Super Bowl, the Eagles' first championship in team history. He played for the Eagles until he was released after the 2020 season.

“This is what coaching is all about," Beamer said. "You’re able to see a young man as a 16- or 17-year-old in high school, go into his home, watch him come to college and thrive like he did, and then go on to have an amazing career in the NFL. Then to be able to come back and have it come full circle, back to where it all began and have his jersey retired, it's awesome."

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: South Carolina circle final with Shane Beamer, Alshon Jeffery jersey ceremony