Alshon Jeffery signs four-year extension with Philadelphia

Alshon Jeffery’s seventh touchdown of the season triggered a $250,000 bonus and helped earn him a four-year contract to stay in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

Alshon Jeffery has only played in 11 games for the Eagles, but that’s all Philadelphia’s front office needed to see to lock him in for a much longer term.

The wideout has signed a four-year, $52 million extension with more than half his salary in guaranteed money.

Alshon Jeffery’s new 4-year, $52 million deal with the Eagles also included $27 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2017





In a season that’s seen the Eagles’ rebuilding efforts rocket them into the Super Bowl conversation, Jeffery has arguably been one of the most important players. The six-year pro has hauled in 43 receptions for 619 yards and seven touchdowns on a team that’s gone 10-1 and sitting atop the NFC East.

Story Continues

The importance of the signing wasn’t lost on Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz, either.

Let’s go bro!!!!!! Pumped we get to keep ballin together for years to come! @TheWorldof_AJ https://t.co/6lwFalUpRs — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 2, 2017





After emerging as a top receiver in Chicago as the Bears began to decline, Jeffery left in free agency and signed a one-year deal in Philly worth $9.5 million — seemingly betting on himself for a long-term deal to follow. His seven touchdowns this year are already tied for the second-best mark in his career, and Jeffery seems primed to surpass his personal record of 10.

His last trip to the end zone in Week 12 was particularly noteworthy considering it triggered a $250,000 bonus and came against none other than a Chicago team that’s now light-years behind where the Eagles are.





Philadelphia currently boasts the top scoring offense in the NFL (31.9 points per game) along with the No. 3 offense overall (381.5 yards per game). Keeping Jeffery in the fold through the 2021 season means that shouldn’t be changing any time soon.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!