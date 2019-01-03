Alshon Jeffery ready for “terrible field” in return to Chicago

Alshon Jeffery faced the Bears during his first season with the Eagles, but the game took place in Philadelphia so Sunday afternoon’s game will be the wide receiver’s first back in Chicago since leaving the Bears as a free agent in 2017.

He called Chicago “just where I was for work,” although he also said “it definitely was a lot of fun” in his first few seasons with the Bears before injuries, a suspension and coaching changes made for a less enjoyable atmosphere. Whatever his feelings about playing for the Bears, Jeffery’s strongest feelings about returning had to do with the playing surface at Soldier Field.

“The field is terrible,” Jeffery said, via NJ.com. “I definitely remember that. But at the same time, it’s football, man … when I was there we always used to tell the equipment manager that you gotta change the field, get the field better. I’m not disrespecting them. I’m just saying: It’s terrible.”

Jeffery certainly isn’t the first player to criticize or raise concerns about the surface at Soldier Field and the Bears have changed the sod they use as a result.