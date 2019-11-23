With Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor injured, Eagles sign wide receiver Greg Ward

With Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor both banged up, wide receiver Greg Ward is back on the 53-man roster.

The Eagles signed Ward to the active roster Saturday and placed safety Rudy Ford, who leads the team in special teams snaps, on Injured Reserve.

Agholor is questionable for the Eagles' home game against the Seahawks Sunday with a knee injury. Jeffery is questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Patriots game last week.

Ward, a former college quarterback at Houston, was signed off the practice squad in September and made his NFL debut against the Lions, but he played only two snaps on offense and was not targeted along with 13 snaps on special teams. He was released the next day and re-signed to the practice squad.

At Houston, Ward threw for 8,704 yards with 52 touchdowns and 26 interceptions and ran for an additional 2,381 yards and 39 more TDs. He got a Super Bowl ring in 2017 while on the practice squad and was back in training camp last year before playing in the now-defunct AAF.

He rejoined the Eagles in April and had 6-for-87 receiving with a 38-yard touchdown catch from Clayton Thorson in the preseason game in Jacksonville.

Ford, who played 15 snaps on defense against the Patriots Sunday, suffered an abdomen injury at practice on Wednesday that will wind up ending his season.

The Eagles obtained Ford in August in the trade that sent defensive tackle Bruce Hector to the Cards. Hector was released and is now back with the Eagles on the practice squad and played in the win over the Bills last month.

Ford, initially the Cards' 6th-round pick in 2017, played 16 snaps on defense in 10 games for the Eagles this year and a team-high 211 on special teams.

Ford is signed through 2020 on his original four-year, $2.54 million rookie contract he signed with the Cards in 2017.

Ward, who was earning $8,000 per week on the practice squad, will earn $33,529 for each week he's on the active roster.

