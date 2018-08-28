Alshon Jeffery expected to miss first two Eagles games due to shoulder issue

Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss two games with his shoulder injury. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Philadelphia Eagles are expected to be without their top wide receiver for the first two weeks of the regular season. Alshon Jeffery is expected to miss two games, though he could return in time for Week 3, according to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Jeffery has not participated in training camp all summer due recovery from shoulder surgery.

While losing Jeffery will be a blow, this is far from the worst case scenario for the Eagles. Jeffery will reportedly be taken off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list prior to the start of the regular season, which means he can return to games as soon as he’s ready. If he had remained on the PUP list, which was a legitimate worry, Jeffery would have had to sit out the Eagles’ first six games.

Who will replace Alshon Jeffery in the Eagles’ lineup?

The team still has Nelson Agholor and Zach Ertz to fill in for Jeffery. The club also brought in Mike Wallace and Markus Wheaton in the offseason. Agholor spent a lot of time in the slot in 2017, though the team has talked about splitting him wide more often this season. Jeffery’s injury could present an opportunity for Agholor to see more time outside, or the team could just turn to Wallace, Wheaton or another player to fill that role while Agholor remains in the slot.

Eagles riddled with injuries before the start of the regular season

The reigning Super Bowl champs have a lot of questions to answer before Week 1. Depending on what happens, Jeffery might not be the only starter to miss the team’s first game. Quarterback Carson Wentz is still recovering from his knee injury, and the team has been quiet about his status. Running back Jay Ajayi hasn’t practiced since the second preseason game with a lower body injury.

The Eagles will have a tough task without Jeffery in Week 1. The team kicks off the NFL’s regular season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6.

