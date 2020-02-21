Alshon Jeffery, Eagles reportedly agree that a trade would be good for both parties

Alshon Jeffery was a big part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team, but the relationship seems fractured a couple years later.

According to a report by Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Eagles are shopping Jeffery in a trade, and the veteran receiver would welcome a change in scenery. Hughes wrote in his report that the New York Jets would be a possible trade partner.

There are hurdles to dealing Jeffery, in regards to the salary cap, but it seems both parties would like to try.

Alshon Jeffery’s relationship with Eagles has been rocky

Last season, an anonymous source was critical of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, and Jeffery was speculated as the source according to Hughes. That could be the root of the trade speculation. It hasn’t been proven that Jeffery was the source, but The Athletic cited league sources and said “Wentz and Jeffery never saw eye-to-eye and their relationship was testy.”

Not many receivers will survive a feud with their franchise quarterback. The Eagles aren’t going to move Wentz, so it makes sense that they’d start to shop Jeffery.

Actually trading Jeffery will be a challenge on multiple levels, however.

Challenges in trading Jeffery

Jeffery had surgery for a Lisfranc injury to his foot in mid-December, and that will likely wipe out most or all of his offseason. Jeffery has a long history of injuries, and the latest injury adds a lot of risk for any team trading for the 30-year-old wideout.

As Hughes points out, there would have to be some salary-cap gymnastics too (assuming a new collective-bargaining agreement isn’t in place very soon, which could change cap ramifications to trades). The Eagles would take a $16 million cap hit, the prorated part of his signing bonus over the rest of his contract, Hughes said. It’s a whopping $26 million hit if the Eagles cut Jeffery, so they’ll work hard on a trade.

Jeffery hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2014, mostly because he has only played a full 16 games in a season once since then. But he’s still a talented receiver who, when healthy, can be a true No. 1. Even if this is the end for Jeffery in Philadelphia, he’ll be remembered there forever for catching 73 yards and a touchdown in Super Bowl LII. He also had two touchdowns in the NFC championship game against the Vikings.

But plenty of player-team relationships come to a difficult end, and it seems that’s where the Eagles and Jeffery are. Now comes the challenge of finding a trade partner.

