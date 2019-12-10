Alshon Jeffery carted off field with non-contact injury, another blow to hobbled Eagles WR corps
Alshon Jeffery left Monday’s game against the New York Giants on a cart after suffering a non-contact injury.
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver planted on his right leg while starting a route in the second quarter and immediately came up limping before being carted off the field.
ICYMI: Here is the clip of the play Alshon Jeffery injured his foot. He is listed as QUESTIONABLE for the remainder of the game#NFLNews #NFL100 #MNFxESPN pic.twitter.com/8z1H54QXf9
— 4th and Goal (@4thandGoalUSP) December 10, 2019
Eagles announce Jeffery has ‘foot injury’
The Eagles announced that Jeffery was out with a foot injury shortly after halftime, and that he would not return.
The Eagles were already shorthanded at wide receiver, with DeSean Jackson and Nelson Agholor missing Monday’s game with injuries.
Jackson is on injured reserve with a core injury, while Agholor didn’t suit up after being listed as questionable before the game with a knee injury.
Jeffery’s exit leaves J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward as the only healthy receiver on the Eagles roster.
