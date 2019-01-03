Eagles' Alshon Jeffery 'can't wait' to play former team Bears in NFL playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Last year, Alshon Jeffery had the date of the Eagles-Bears game circled on his calendar and he made it clear he was especially pumped up to face his former team.

Now?

"I don't have any feelings, honestly. It's a playoff game," Jeffery said. "That's the only thing I'm feeling. I can't wait for this game, for sure. That's all I got to say. We're playing the Bears, but if we were playing anybody else, I still couldn't wait to play this game. I'm excited to be in the playoffs."

Jeffery spent the first five years of his career with the Bears, catching 304 passes for 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns and making his only Pro Bowl.

But he said Wednesday the city of Chicago holds no deep meaning for him anymore.

"I love the city of Philadelphia," he said. "I love the city of Philadelphia. Chicago is just when I was there for work."

Jeffery caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown from Carson Wentz in the Eagles' 31-3 win over the Bears at the Linc last year.

On Sunday afternoon, he returns to Soldier Field for the first time since 2016 when the Eagles and Bears meet in a wild-card game.

I don't have any emotions. It's a football game and they're just in the way of where we want to go. … Boos, it doesn't matter to me. I play for the Eagles. That comes with the nature of the business. It doesn't matter to me. Just playing football.

This will be the Eagles' first road playoff game since they lost 34-14 to the Cowboys in 2009.

The Eagles are 6-12 in franchise history in road playoff games with just four wins since 1949.

"Honestly, I love away games," Jeffery said. "No disrespect to our home crowd in Philly, but I love away games. I love hearing other teams at the beginning of the game but they're quiet at the end. That's fine with me."

The Eagles had to win their last three games just to get into the playoffs, and Jeffery caught 16 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown in those three games.

The bigger the game, the bigger Jeffery produces.

In the Bears, the Eagles face a defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL in points allowed (16.8), yards per play allowed (4.78), passing yards per play (5.29) and interceptions (27).

The Bears held opposing quarterbacks to a composite 72.9 passer rating. No other team in the NFL held opponents below 80.

The challenge is a tremendous one for Nick Foles, Jeffery and the Eagles' passing game.

"They haven't played the Eagles, though," Jeffery said.

"Think we're peaking at the right time. We just have to keep building and practicing every day. The sky's the limit for us."

Jeffery last year had one of the best postseasons in Eagles history.

His 219 receiving yards against the Falcons, Vikings and Patriots are the most any Eagle has had in a single postseason, eight more than Kevin Curtis had in 2008, and his three TD catches tied Harold Carmichael in 1979 and Brent Celek in 2008.

"Just throw it up and give me a chance," Jeffery said. "Just get it there."

Foles has been doing that.

Jeffery's three-longest catches this year have come with Foles at quarterback.

His numbers with Wentz were good. His numbers with Foles have been better, and the Eagles are hoping that's a trend that continues in a big way Sunday.

