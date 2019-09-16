Alshon Jeffery has calf strain, could miss time

The Eagles were put in a bind Sunday when DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert combined to play only 17 snaps.

Jackson has a groin injury, and Jeffery and Goedert are dealing with calf issues.

Jeffery has a calf strain, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

While it’s not a serious injury, the team has two games in 10 days, so the timing is unfortunate for Jeffery and the Eagles.

Jeffery played only six snaps against the Falcons.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson did not offer an update on Jeffery’s condition Monday.

Jackson is hoping to play this week, John Clark of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com reports.

Still, the Eagles likely will have to make a move at receiver with Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside the only remaining healthy players at the position.