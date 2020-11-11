Alshon Jeffery is back at practice as Eagles begin preparation for matchup with the Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the stretch run of the 2020 NFL season and one big weapon could be preparing to make his season debut. Alshon Jeffery has been working to return to form, while also dealing with trade rumors.

With the NFL’s trade deadline now passed and Jeffery still on the roster, it appears that the Eagles’ most naturally talented pass-catcher is primed and ready for some action finally.

✅ Eagles Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo are all at Eagles practice this afternoon as they prep for Giants following their bye week 📸 via @Eagles @6abc#Eagles pic.twitter.com/0moQjWeNgj — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 11, 2020

Miles Sanders, Alshon Jeffery, Isaac Seumalo at practice today Miles Sanders is averaging 87 rushing yards a game, only

Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry are averaging more in NFL Miles is averaging 6.1 yards/carry, Most for a running back in NFL 📸 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/7ouYMRPVsl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 11, 2020

With Jeffery likely set to make his season debut, the Eagles could have a skill group against New York that includes Alshon, Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and John Hightower. Fans are looking forward to Jeffery’s return as long as it doesn’t cut into Fulgham’s playing time.

Carson Wentz could have his most complete group of skill players going forward.

