Alshon Jeffery is back at practice as Eagles begin preparation for matchup with the Giants

Glenn Erby
·2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for the stretch run of the 2020 NFL season and one big weapon could be preparing to make his season debut. Alshon Jeffery has been working to return to form, while also dealing with trade rumors.

With the NFL’s trade deadline now passed and Jeffery still on the roster, it appears that the Eagles’ most naturally talented pass-catcher is primed and ready for some action finally.

With Jeffery likely set to make his season debut, the Eagles could have a skill group against New York that includes Alshon, Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward and John Hightower. Fans are looking forward to Jeffery’s return as long as it doesn’t cut into Fulgham’s playing time.

Carson Wentz could have his most complete group of skill players going forward.

