He already won a state title & committed to FSU. Where does Luke Kromenhoek go from here?

In his first two years at Benedictine, Luke Kromenhoek was the second-team quarterback playing behind Holden Geriner, now a redshirt freshman at Auburn.

But Kromenhoek was never negative about the situation — instead he showed his mettle, paying his dues and earning a varsity letter playing mostly on special teams as a freshman. In his sophomore year, he was a star safety and tight end and earned the respect of teammates, opponents and coaches with his no-holds-barred, rugged style of play as he helped lead BC to a Class 4A state title.

He committed to play as a quarterback at Florida State before he even started a game behind center for the Cadets. But once he got a chance at BC, Kromenhoek showed that FSU coach Mike Norvell is an excellent evaluator of talent.

As a junior, Kromenhoek's strong, accurate arm and football IQ, combined with his toughness proved to be just what BC needed as the Cadets went back-to-back, finishing 13-2 on the season and beating Cedartown 14-13 in the state championship game.

In his first season at quarterback, the 6-foot-4, 185-pounder threw for 2,576 yards and 24 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He completed 65% of his passes and didn't hesitate to bowl over would-be tacklers when he took off to run -- as he rushed for 453 yards and seven scores.

Now Kromenhoek is ready to lead his squad in his senior campaign.

Over the summer, Kromenhoek attended the prestigious Elite 11 Quarterback Camp in Los Angeles and said he learned a lot working alongside the best signal callers in the nation. He moved up in the recruiting rankings and enters the season as the No. 3 quarterback in the nation by 247Sports.

The accolades haven't gone to Kromenhoek's head. At practice this week, he was focused and engaged with teammates and coaches, working hard to get in a groove and having fun at the same time.

"I think I'll be better just with my knowledge of the game and experience," Kromenhoek said. "I felt like when I started last year I made some rookie mistakes here and there, but as the season went on it got better and better. Now having a whole summer being able to workout and go over the plays and kind of just learn things like that I feel like I'm definitely more experience and know the game better."

Eight starters return on the Cadet offense — but there were big losses with the graduation of Za'Quan Bryan (now at Minnesota) and transfer of Thomas Blackshear to Calvary Day. The pair combined for 104 catches, 1,321 yards receiving and 29 total touchdowns.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek squeezes between Troup's CJ Sands and Charles Davis during Friday night's State semi-final game at Memorial Stadium.

BC has Ack Edwards coming back (659 yards of total offense and six touchdowns), along with Northern Illinois commit La'Don Bryant (20 catches for 348 yards and four scores) at receiver.

"We have that next man up mentality, and I think we're going to be super explosive on offense," Kromenhoek said. "And we've got a bunch of great young dudes who are going to come in and surprise people. (Sophomore) Bubba Frazier is going to be an absolute beast. He's lightning fast with great hands and great routes, the way he comes off his breaks is something special to watch."

BC coach Danny Britt says he's been blessed with incredible talent at quarterback the last few years, and he's excited to have another year with Kromenhoek running the offense.

"We weren't really surprised with what Luke did last season," Britt said. "He would have already been our starter if it wasn't for Holden (Geriner)," said Britt, who has led BC to four state titles in his 12 seasons at the helm. "The thing that impresses me most about Luke, in addition to his arm strength, athleticism and size, is his heart. He's got that will to win in everything he does. I think it is what's inside him that make him unique."

Britt is trying to keep his team focused and has tried to check talk of a three-peat early in the season. Kromenhoek, his senior leader, amplifies Britt's message.

Benedictine quarterback Luke Kromenhoek, a senior, is committed to play at Florida State.

"Our whole team has the same mindset of one day at a time," Kromenhoek said. "We want come out here and win our reps, with the walkthrough, win the practice, win in the weight room and just win that day, and eventually if we win enough days it will lead to a state championship -- that's the end goal. But you know Coach Britt doesn't like to talk about that yet, so we're in the same boat as him."

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: What's next for Florida State football commit Luke Kromenhoek?