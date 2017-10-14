Already pushed to the limit, Cubs need Wade Davis to be calm in middle of storm vs. Dodgers
Wade Davis knew Bryce Harper desperately wanted to be the hero, to finally change the perception of the Washington Nationals in October and take down the defending World Series champs.
The Cubs closer noticed how hard the young superstar swung through a first-pitch cutter, a 97-win team now down to its final out, Thursday night at Nationals Park already turning into Friday morning.
Harper took the next pitch, fouled off a 94.8-mph fastball and then stared at two more (93.4 mph and 95 mph), working the count to 3-2 while Davis pushed himself toward a seven-out save, something he had never done before.
Davis, who talks to himself on the mound but never really shows his true emotions, unleashed an 89.9-mph cutter that looked like it fell off a table, Harper whiffing as the exclamation point to a 9-8 game and a fantastic National League Division Series and the start of a wild celebration.
"You're trying to stay relaxed," Davis said. "He put such an aggressive swing (on it) the first swing. I was kind of hoping he would stay that aggressive and maybe use that to our advantage. We got to the last pitch and he was still pretty aggressive."
The Cubs will absolutely need that ability to be the calm in the middle of the storm, make adjustments in real time and neutralize the Los Angeles Dodgers who got a "Best. Team. Ever?" Sports Illustrated cover in late August (before losing 16 of 17 games).
Aroldis Chapman came close, but even he didn't throw 44 pitches in a playoff game during last year's World Series run.
It's not a great look when the Cubs drop from the playoff roster their big move to strengthen the bullpen at the July 31 trade deadline (Justin Wilson) and add an ex-closer clearly outside Joe Maddon's circle of trust (Hector Rondon) for this NL Championship Series rematch.
The Cubs had two chances to eliminate the Nationals and Maddon deployed a $155 million middle reliever (Jon Lester), used Saturday night's Game 1 starter at Dodger Stadium (Jose Quintana) and pulled his top setup guy in the middle of an at-bat and after walking one hitter on five pitches (Carl Edwards Jr.).
The Cubs faced 190 total batters during that five-game series against the Nationals and 91 percent went to the playoff rotation (Kyle Hendricks, Lester, Quintana, Jake Arrieta) or the late-game bullpen (Davis, Edwards, Pedro Strop).
"Of course, we've got to be really mindful of Wade," Maddon said, explaining why the Cubs would lean against adding another pitcher for the NLCS. "But you need the bench to match up like we were able to match up in some of these games - the pinch-hitting being aggressive, the defensive maneuvering being aggressive.
"It's just the way of the world right now. The days off still are beneficial, two on, one off, three on, one off. It's still beneficial regarding keeping your bullpen in order."
The 2017 Dodgers are a more dynamic team than the one that put up a major-league worst .622 OPS against left-handed pitchers last season, boosting that total 167 points during a 104-win campaign. These Dodgers also apparently have enough depth to keep All-Star shortstop Corey Seager (back injury) off their initial NLCS roster.
Between Maddon's reputation (fair or not) and Davis about to become a free agent, the Chapman comparisons will be coming. But maybe think of Davis as this year's Kenley Jansen, who pitched multiple innings and covered for weaker spots in the bullpen and willingly went outside his comfort zone.
It wasn't enough to get the Dodgers to the World Series for the first time since 1988 - and the Cubs aren't in the business of matching almost-recording-setting contracts for closers - but Jansen did return to Los Angeles on a five-year, $80 million deal.
That is a discussion for the winter, and when the Cubs see Davis jogging out of the bullpen, they feel like their playoff run is only just getting started.
"He's a stud," said Ben Zobrist, who played with Davis on the 2015 Kansas City Royals team that won a World Series title. "He's got the postseason experience. And everybody knows he's got ice in his veins, so there's no moment that's going to get the best of him."