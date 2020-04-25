Already potent Ravens offense adds dynamic Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins

An already dynamic Baltimore Ravens offense got more dangerous on Friday with the addition of Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the NFL draft.

The Ravens selected Dobbins in the second round with the 55th pick, a day after selecting LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in the first round.

Dobbins had a standout junior season in Columbus, tallying 2,003 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns on 6.7 yard per carry, a campaign that earned him second-team All-America honors and allowed him to leave for the NFL draft as one of the top running back prospects.

For the second straight day, the Ravens found a tremendous value with a player capable of making an immediate impact. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Ravens backfield somehow gets stronger

Yahoo Sports draft expert Eric Edholm ranked Dobbins as the No. 28 prospect in the draft, describing him as a “great inside rusher with outstanding instincts to pick through holes with great burst” and possessing “great vision and excellent footwork in tight spaces — little wasted movement.”

He joins a Ravens offense that ranked first overall in yardage last season and second in rushing. He’ll line up in the backfield with reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson.

"I'm going to get to play with the MVP." @Jkdobbins22 pic.twitter.com/QCLOJ3jOqq — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020

“It’s amazing,” Dobbins said after being drafted by Baltimore. “I’m gonna get to play with the MVP of the NFL. I’m gonna do my best to help him, help the team win. It’s definitely a blessing.”

He also joins an offense that already features Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram, meaning the Ravens will have multiple options to move the ball out of the backfield.

