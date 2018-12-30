Who has already earned invitations into the field for the 2019 Masters

The countdown to the first major of 2019 is already on. As the Masters approaches, 79 players have qualified to play at Augusta National in April. There are still chances to earn a spot in the 2019 field, but they’re running out. The winner of the Latin America Amateur in January will get to play provided he remains an amateur through April. Any winner of a PGA Tour event with a full allocation of FedEx Cup points between now and the Masters who isn’t in the field already also gets in as does anyone ranked in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking the week prior to the Masters who isn’t already eligible. The Masters also can award special invitations to international players not otherwise qualified.

Here’s who is in the field right now, along with the eligibility criteria.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat (18)

Lucas Bjerregaard (18)

Devon Bling (a) (7)

Keegan Bradley (16, 17, 18)

Angel Cabrera (1)

Rafael Cabrera-Bello (18)

Patrick Cantlay (17, 18)

Paul Casey (17, 18)

Stewart Cink (15)

Fred Couples (1)

Jason Day (4, 5, 16, 17, 18)

Bryson DeChambeau (16, 17, 18)

Tony Finau (12, 17, 18)

Matthew Fitzpatrick (18)

Tommy Fleetwood (13, 17)

Rickie Fowler (12, 17, 18)

Sergio Garcia (1, 18)

Branden Grace (18)

Emiliano Grillo (18)

Tyrrell Hatton (18)

Charley Hoffman (12)

Billy Horschel (17)

Viktor Hovland (a) (7)

Charles Howell III (16)

Trevor Immelman (1)

Dustin Johnson (2, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18)

Zach Johnson (1, 3)

Takumi Kanaya (a) (9)

Martin Kaymer (2)

Michael Kim (16)

Si Woo Kim (5)

Kevin Kisner (14, 18)

Patton Kizzire (17)

Brooks Koepka (2, 4, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18)

Satoshi Kodaira (16, 18)

Matt Kuchar (16, 18)

Andrew Landry (16)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Marc Leishman (12, 16, 17, 18)

Li Haotong (18)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (17, 18)

Rory McIlroy (3, 4, 12, 14, 17, 18)

Phil Mickelson (1, 17, 18)

Larry Mize (1)

Francesco Molinari (3, 14, 16, 17, 18)

Kevin Na (16, 17, 18)

Alex Noren (18)

Kevin O’Connell (a) (10)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Thorbjorn Olesen (18)

Louis Oosthuizen (12, 18)

Eddie Pepperell (18)

Ian Poulter (18)

Jon Rahm (12, 15, 17, 18)

Jovan Rebula (a) (8)

Patrick Reed (1, 12, 13, 17, 18)

Justin Rose (12, 14, 16, 17, 18)

Charl Schwartzel (1)

Adam Scott (1, 15, 18)

Xander Schauffele (14, 17, 18)

Webb Simpson (5, 16, 17, 18)

Vijay Singh (1)

Cameron Smith (12, 17, 18)

Brandt Snedeker (16, 18)

Jordan Spieth (1, 2, 3, 12, 18)

Kyle Stanley (17, 18)

Henrik Stenson (3, 12, 18)

Justin Thomas (4, 16, 17, 18)

Kevin Tway (16)

Jimmy Walker (4)

Matt Wallace (18)

Bubba Watson (1, 12, 16, 17, 18)

Mike Weir (1)

Aaron Wise (16, 17)

Danny Willett (1)

Ian Woosnam (1)

Gary Woodland (17, 18)

Tiger Woods (1, 15, 16, 17, 18)





























































































































































1: Masters champions (lifetime)

2: U.S. Open champions (five years)

3: Open champions (five years)

4: PGA champions (five years)

5: Players champions (three years)

6: Current Olympic champion

7: Current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (must remain amateur)

8: Current British Amateur champion (must remain amateur)

9: Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (must remain amateur)

10: Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (must remain amateur)

11: Current Latin America Amateur champion (must remain amateur) (event held Jan. 17-20)

12: First 12 players (and ties) in previous year’s Masters

13: First 4 players (and ties) in previous year’s U.S. Open

14: First 4 players (and ties) in previous year’s Open Championship

15: First 4 players (and ties) in previous year’s PGA Championship

16: Winners of PGA Tour regular-season and playoff events awarding full FedEx Cup points

17: Qualifiers from the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship

18: 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking of the previous calendar year

19: 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters





































