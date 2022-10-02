Alpinista brings house down as she delivers Arc for Prescott

English raider Alpinista stormed home in Europe's most prestigious race the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday for an enormously popular victory for her 74-year-old trainer Mark Prescott.

The tough as teak mare and favourite battled gamely under Luke Morris to repel French Derby winner Vadeni with last year's winner Torquator Tasso ridden by Frankie Dettori running a fine race to finish third.

It was Alpinista's sixth successive Group One victory and it reduced Prescott, who had been under orders from owner Kirsten Rausing to make a rare foreign trip, to tears.

The 7-2 favourite's reception on crossing the line and then when she returned with Morris to the winner's enclosure was greeted with raucous cheers.

"It has been a great day, the best day of my racing life," said Prescott, who was making his first trip to Longchamp for 21 years.

"Shes does everything right, she made training easy, she's got a little bit better every time.

"For Kirsten I am very lucky to have her as an owner.

"It has been 36 years with her and I trained Alpinista's grandmother and mother.

Morris, 33, showed little sign of nerves on what was his first ride in the race but was overcome after he crossed the line having waved his whip in celebration.

"It is very much the pinnacle of my career I cannot thank them for giving me the opportunity and then to deliver for them on the day," said Morris.

"I cannot describe how emotional I am. I was holding back tears on my way in and usually I am in control of those emotions.

"She travelled beautifully, felt we were going a bit too quick early.

"She's a very special filly, she never ceases to surprise me."

For 70-year-old Rausing it was also a long-time goal achieved, though, she confessed she was more nervous than Prescott.

"I am delighted and thrilled. A master trainer in Mark Prescott and Luke who has ridden her in all her wins many thanks to them and to the staff at Lanwades Stud.

"I have been pacing up and down since yesterday!.

"I am thrilled and grateful to have such a great race mare. I have been breeding from this family for 40 years!"

As for twisting Prescott's arm to fly over Rausing said it had been easier than watching the race.

"He gave in rather easily truth be told."

Prescott grinned and said: "I was easy meat."

- 'Heart of a lion' -

There were tears also for Vadeni's trainer Jean-Claude Rouget, not normally given to such shows of emotion.

"It takes so much to get a horse to a race like this, from every aspect," said Rouget, who trained Sottsass to win the 2020 Arc.

"I am releasing emotion but I am also overcome for my friend Mark Prescott.

"The winner is a crack but mine is very special. I thought we were coming to win it when Christophe (Soumillon) came upsides the leaders in the straight.

"However, his lack of stamina and the rain softened ground did for him. But he has a heart of s lion."

Dettori said he dreamed at one point he was going to secure a record-extending seventh Arc win despite being given a disadvantageous outside draw.

"He’s such a good horse and he ran a super race," said Dettori.

"It doesn't help (being outside) but that's his style of racing.

"You certainly have to cover a lot more ground on the inside. Between the 200 and the 100 I thought I might get there."

As for the Japanese they must wait yet another year to see if their national anthem will ring round Longchamp as God Save The King did for the British triumph.

Despite a record four-pronged attack and Titleholder setting the pace for a long time the ground may have found them out as none featured in the decisive stages.

The second favourite Luxembourg never featured or threatened to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a third victory in the Arc.

