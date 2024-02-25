Alpine World Cup: Marco Odermatt wins third World Cup title with 10 races to go

Marco Odermatt has recorded 10 straight World Cup wins in giant slalom

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won his third consecutive overall Alpine World Cup title with victory in Saturday's giant slalom in California.

The win means he seals the title with 10 races to spare.

The 26-year-old is now 1,001 points clear of second-placed Manuel Feller of Austria in the overall standings.

"It was super tight, I didn't have the best feeling on the skis but I knew that at the end in the last sector I could ski fast," Odermatt said.

Odermatt's giant slalom victory in Palisades Tahoe was the 35th World Cup win of his career and his 11th of the season, including 10 straight giant slalom wins.

He finished with a combined time of two minutes 11.69 seconds, just 12 hundredths of a second ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen.

River Radamus of the United States was third with a time of 2:13.06.

Odermatt could now break the men's record for the overall margin of victory, which is 743 points - set by Austrian Hermann Maier in 2001.

And if he wins the four remaining giant slalom events he will become the first man to complete a clean sweep since Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark did so in the 1978-79 season.