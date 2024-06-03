Alpine to part ways with Esteban Ocon at the end of 2024 F1 season

Alpine will part ways with Esteban Ocon at the end of the 2024 Formula One season, the French team said on Monday.

Ocon joined the team in 2020, when they were still racing under the Renault name.

In 2021, the French driver claimed his and Alpine's maiden F1 victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He picked up two further podiums – at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix and 2023 Monaco Grand Prix – and achieved a best year-end finish of eighth in 2022.

However, Alpine decided not to extend their contract with Ocon as they consider their options for the 2025 driver line-up.

"We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am certainly grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times," Ocon said.

"I will announce my plans very soon but, in the meantime, my full focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season," he added.

Team principal Bruno Famin said: "We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the very best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes."

The news comes after a difficult race weekend for Alpine in Monaco, when Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the first lap, earning him a five-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Alpine's season has also been far from great with the team sitting second-last in the constructors' championship and just two points from eight races so far.