Alpine F1 team draws some heavy hitters for investors, from Rory McIlroy to Travis Kelce

Formula One attracts a fair share of celebrities to Austin for Lenovo United States Grand Prix weekend.

Prince Harry graced Circuit of the Americas, along with actors Drew Barrymore and Anthony Driver, film director Michael Mann, singer Ginger Spice, TV personality Gayle King and a host of others. Some A Listers from the sports world were even here working, of sorts.

PGA superstar Rory McIlroy and two-time heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua are joining an investment firm with several other big-name athletes pumping money into the mid-level Alpine F1 Team. Their partners are Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Liverpool footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold and former Spanish midfielder Juan Mata. Mahomes and Kelce, who've each attended events at COTA, had a game to play Sunday.

Together the group is committing more than $200 million to Alpine, based in Enstone, England, 75 miles northwest of London.

"Partnering with these athletes is an important opportunity to be in those sorts of circles," McIlroy said. "I've done some cool investing stuff in golf and tech, but this is the first opportunity to expand our horizons into another sport. These are strategic partners, all on top of their games, who can help Alpine."

Joshua, a 6-foot-6-inch, 245-pounder from Watford, England, called it, "great sports minds coming together."

"I like to get involved in things with mass potential," he said. "There is crossover appeal, promotional opportunities that add value. I'll try to bring my audience over to F1 and hopefully boxing gains some new fans. We want to open up our sports to wider audiences. Here we have a mix of NFL, PGA, soccer and boxing."

Joshua, named the world's most marketable athlete in 2017 just ahead of Steph Curry, likes the idea of throwing his financial muscle behind an up-and-coming team.

Alpine, with French drivers Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon, is sixth of 10 in the standings.

"A little bit of a struggle is good," he said. "You like to be building with a team that has room to grow. All of us have tips and tricks to offer. We will try to put the pedal to the metal."

Despite the vast differences in sports, McIlroy pointed to areas of commonality.

"A driver loses confidence, a golfer loses confidence, and how do you rebound from that?" he said. How do you bounce back from a bad qualifying session or a bad round of golf. You get in the right frame of mind to coax the best out of yourself.

"Everyone talks about the technical side of F1, but there is a human driving the car," McIlroy said. "The human element is a big part of it. Sharing ideas with drivers about mentality. If I've been in a certain situation, what has helped me? I always felt like those conversations with other athletes are productive and enjoyable.

"I think the two best things to watch in sport are the first round of a boxing match and the start of a race, going into the first corner on the edge of your seat," McIlroy said. "I'm not very nervous when a soccer match starts or other sports I follow, but the start of a fight or race you're nervous, butterflies in your stomach."

Both are long-time Formula One fans.

"I've always loved cars," McIlroy said, "and I'd love to get into one of these. When I drove cars in my early 20s, I didn't know anything about driving. I just wanted to speed. I'd like to get into one of these and drive it fast."

Joshua, at 6-feet-6 and 245 pounds, couldn't fit well in an F1 car. But he'd like a chance.

I'd drive it fast, real fast That's my style," said Joshua, who drives a Range Rover.

McIlroy said this venture is so much more fun that investments he's made in companies he didn't know anything about.

"Obviously this is an investment and you're trying to make money, but I feel the excitement, the passion for F1," he said. "I can relate to the sport and feel I might be able to help in some way. I feel a sense of purpose, a sense of journey getting involved with these athletes trying to lift Alpine."

McIlroy has been to Austin before for F1 and Dell Match Play golf. Joshua is getting his first taste of the ATX.

"Austin is a 10 out of 10," the boxer said. "I train in Dallas. I feel comfortable here. I like the Texas culture. I want a cowboy hat. I want to go out as a cowboy for Halloween."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: High-powered star athletes investing into Alpine F1 team