Alphonso Davies quizzed on Real Madrid transfer speculation

Alphonso Davies only expects his future to be resolved after this summer's Copa America, where he is representing Canada as team captain.

With his Bayern Munich contract imminently to enter its final year and no agreement over a new deal any closer, Davies has remained heavily linked with Real Madrid.

If the 23-year-old had hoped to escape transfer speculation while on international duty, he was wrong. MARCA's Juan Castro was in attendance at a Canada media conference and, despite acknowledging it was out of the current context, pressed him for an update on his club situation.

"I'm focused on my national team to go far in this cup. I have all my energy here and when this tournament is over, we'll see what happens," Davies replied.

The player's camp is believed to have reached a stalemate with Bayern over a new contract, with the respective parties significantly far apart when it comes to salary.

Madrid have been seeking to sign Davies for as little as possible, with a report in Spain in May suggesting their new ceiling for a possible deal is €35m (£29.6m). For reference, Chelsea are believed to have agreed a bigger fee to sell the far less proven Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa.

But Bayern appear to be playing the game too, seemingly prepared to now gamble. It has been called "contract poker" in Germany, with the club willing to let Davies enter the final year of his contract rather then bend to his demands as things sit, even with the threat of free agency in 2025.

Bayern could yet improve their offer to Davies, but it is up to him to demonstrate his very best form when the new season gets underway in order to bring the club back to the negotiating table. But it doesn't seem like they will be pushed into sanctioning a sale, particularly for a lowball fee.

Davies has been the subject of interest from others club, but the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have been hesitant about putting together any sort of formal approach due to an overarching belief that his preference is to join Madrid.