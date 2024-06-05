The Alphonso Davies contract saga swings back in Bayern Munich’s favour

According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich are getting closer to agreeing a contract extension with Alphonso Davies.

As previously reported, Der Rekordmeister have been going head-to-head with Real Madrid for the long-term future of Davies. With the Canadian’s contract set to expire in 2025, the European champions have been attempting to persuade Davies not to renew his deal at the Allianz Arena.

However, despite Madrid’s best efforts, in recent weeks, the record champions have made progress with Davies. It is understood that Der Rekordmeister have offered the 23-year-old an extended deal until 2029, with an annual salary of €13 million to €14 million.

Despite the Canadian’s demand for €20 million a year, neither Real nor Bayern have come close to offering a deal near that price point. It is understood that Los Blancos are still interested in Davies but are not willing to meet Bayern’s €50 million valuation or Davies’ contractual demands.

Therefore, this has placed Bayern back in pole position to secure Davies’ long-term future. As well as this, the 23-year-old has been waiting for the record champions to appoint Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

With Vincent Kompany now in charge, Davies can imagine his future in Bavaria. The Belgian has also made it clear that he wants Davies to remain at the club and has a plan to take the Canadian to the next level.

Regardless, there are still concerns at the club that Davies is using them to force Real to put an offer on the table. Regardless, as it stands, Bayern are in a strong position to keep Davies at the club.

GGFN | Will Shopland