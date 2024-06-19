Alphonso Davies breaks silence on Real Madrid transfer rumours

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is one of the main targets for Real Madrid heading into the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old Canadian international is very much on the agenda of the Merengues, who are eager to upgrade their options in the left-back position.

While rumours of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu have been doing the rounds for months now, a concrete development is yet to take place.

Davies issues update

Currently on international duty with Canada for the Copa America 2024, Davies was asked about his future in a recent interview.

But the pacy left-back refused to give anything away, stating that he is fully focused on the upcoming tournament and his future will be clarified once that is out of the way.

“I’m sorry, but I’m focused on my national team to go far in this Cup. I have all my energy here and when this tournament is over, we’ll see what happens,” said Davies at a press conference, as quoted by MARCA.

What’s the situation?

Alphonso Davies is a key target for Real Madrid. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, for their part, remain keen on signing Davies, but are unwilling to spend more than €25-30 million on the transfer as his contract expires next year.

Bayern Munich, though, are eager to retain him and are working on convincing him to renew while slapping a much higher price tag on the defender which Los Blancos do not intend to meet.

In fact, of late, it has been even suggested that the Bavarians would be willing to keep Davies at the club even if he does not renew despite the risk of losing him for free in 2025 in the hope of convincing him to ink a new deal during the season.

As such, it has been suggested that Real Madrid might decide to keep hold of both Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia as they believe Bayern will not sell Davies.

With the defender now saying that more clarity on his situation should emerge after the Copa America, it will be interesting to see how things progress.