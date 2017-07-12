Alphonso Davies, 16, continues Gold Cup roll for Canada, scores vs. Costa Rica

The regional stage is proving to be no obstacle for Alphonso Davies.

Canada's 16-year-old rising star has scored three goals in his first two matches at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, with the most recent being the opener against Group A favorite Costa Rica in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw in Houston.

Davies, who plays for MLS's Vancouver Whitecaps, followed up his two-goal showing vs. French Guiana with an expertly taken goal against Costa Rica, timing his run and movement perfectly before deftly beating goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton in the 26th minute.

Francisco Calvo equalized in the 42nd off a corner kick, salvaging the point for Los Ticos, who face controversy-ridden French Guiana in their last group game.

He exited the match in the 69th minute with a lower leg injury, but reports suggest he'll be good to go for the group finale vs. Honduras.

Much of the focus on teenagers in the CONCACAF region has been directed at the USA's Christian Pulisic, but Davies is making a case for himself–and making Canada a surprise package at the 2017 Gold Cup.