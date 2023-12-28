Alphonse Areola interview: ‘You want to put the club on the highest stage – at West Ham we are doing that’

Alphonse Areola is back in goal for West Ham following a recent wrist injury - Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In an interview two years ago I asked Asmir Begovic to build his fantasy goalkeeper. He chose the mentality of Gianluigi Buffon, the handling of Kasper Schmeichel, the distribution of Ederson, the communication of Manuel Neuer and the presence of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But who did the then Bournemouth goalkeeper, now at Queen’s Park Rangers and with a glittering career at clubs including Chelsea, select for the most fundamental task of all - actually stopping shots?

It was Alphonse Areola, who was on loan at Fulham from Paris Saint-Germain at the time. “It will be interesting to see where the future takes him,” Begovic commented.

Well, the future took Areola across London to West Ham United and as I relay Begovic’s identikit goalkeeper – with the shot-stopping attribute assigned to him – he looks understandably shocked. It is some compliment, after all.

“Really? In the world? I mean, it’s the first time I have heard it!” Areola says. “I am pleased to hear it and want to say thank you for that.”

There is a pause and a smile before Areola adds, laughing: “Mmm, I think in a couple of games I have shown he was not lying! It’s all about the daily work: if you are not fit, if you are not ready in your head, if you are not ready to move your feet, then you can’t really stop the balls. It’s all about the work you do every single day.”

Areola has, undoubtedly, worked hard to be West Ham’s No1 – although he dismisses that title, given he often shares the duties with Lukasz Fabianski as David Moyes rotates his goalkeepers. Moyes is not the only manager to do this, with Arsenal - tonight’s opponents - flirting with the idea before opting for David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale.

“The two seasons before I was the European keeper and he (Fabianski) was the Premier League keeper. It was like that,” Areola explains. “Just before the first game (of the season) the gaffer decided to play me but obviously we have to compete and give our best. If one day I am not in form then, honestly, Lukasz is there to push me.”

Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski are battling it out to be West Ham's main shot stopper - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

A wrist injury recently ruled Areola out and gave Fabianski his chance but the French international has returned, keeping a clean sheet in the impressive win over Manchester United and is expected to keep his place as West Ham prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

“We are used to it because we have been doing it all our lives; just sharing one goal,” he says. “We are professionals, we have our experiences with the clubs we have been at, the titles we have won, but we put that to one side. The most important thing is the team. It is not like tennis when you are on the court alone. In football the results depend on every single one in the team.”

The mention of tennis is partly because we are at the Excel Centre in London where Areola is visiting his friend and fellow Frenchman, Gael Monfils, who is playing in the ‘Ultimate Tennis Showdown’ tournament. The pair have a ‘knock-up’ with Monfils eventually unleashing a couple of powerful serves. “I would rather face a penalty,” Areola, who has been taking lessons, says wryly.

Talking to the 30-year-old it is interesting to hear him speak about not just the importance of the “team” but of winning trophies. Certainly, lifting the Europa Conference League – beating Fiorentina in June - means a lot to him and it is a mentality shift he has helped bring to West Ham even if there was the recent disappointment of their crushing Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat away to Liverpool.

Areola played in the 5-1 defeat although Moyes was criticised for frustrated West Ham fans by fielding a weakened team in what was surely a genuine chance to move a step closer to winning another trophy. He will argue the United win, lifting West Ham into sixth before the Christmas fixtures - and therefore a Europa League place again – justified his changes.

“I had won trophies before but I was missing a European trophy. I did not have one,” Areola explains. “When I signed here the first thing that I heard from the club, from the board, was that ‘we want to be a team that is competitive in Europe’. As soon as they told me that I said ‘I am in. I am signing’. I am here for that.”

Areola was also aware that West Ham had not won a trophy for 43 years, since the FA Cup in 1980.

West Ham's Europa Conference League final victory meant Areola (back row) was finally able to add a European trophy to his collection - Tim Goode/PA

“It meant a lot for the club. I knew it,” he says. “When you are in the locker room you know. When you sign for a club you have to be conscious as well of the history of the club, of the big players and when you are part of that you just want to put the club on the highest stage. I think we are doing that.

“It was incredible. Before the final, before the semis, before the quarters, all the fans I was meeting in the street were saying ‘we are with you guys, we know you can do it’. And we did it for them.

“When you are a competitor you just want to win titles. I have been quite lucky because in my career I have won lots of titles, lots of trophies. Every single time you play you just have to give everything to reach that feeling, to be celebrating with your team, with your fans, with everyone at the club. You just want to push every day.”

Areola has, indeed, won a lot of titles: three French leagues and two French cups with PSG, the Spanish league on loan at Real Madrid and the World Cup with France in 2018. It is a storied career.

“When you are a competitor, yes,” he says. “You just want to win and win and win. Every time you go on the pitch you want that. A European trophy was missing for me but if I can get another trophy by the end of this season I will be more than happy. Every competition is an opportunity for us. When you have tasted it you just want more.”

Areola has, in fact, been involved in two World Cup Finals having been on the bench in 2018 and also when France lost to Argentina last year. “I started watching football with the France 98 team: Zidane, Barthez, Thierry Henry, everyone. I started from there,” Areola says.

“That French national team shirt was my first shirt and 20 years later I am here, on the same stage. I didn’t play (in the final) but it is about the team, the collective, the spirit and I am part of that World Cup win. I am just so proud of it. I spoke to my goalkeeping coach when I was 12 years old, he was part of the national team, and I nearly cried. It was quite emotional to think that I started watching them lift that trophy and I did the same thing.”

‘West Have have given me stability’

It was also important for Areola to find a home, which he has at West Ham. Despite his pedigree, and partly because it is the role of a goalkeeper, there have been loan spells at Lens, Bastia, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Fulham before another loan at West Ham in 2021 led to the agreement of a five-year deal with the option of another 12 months.

It meant everything to Areola who wants to put down roots with his wife Marrion and with the couple having relocated nine times since they got together 12 years ago.

“West Ham have given me that stability,” Areola says. “I had been looking for that for such a long time and especially with the girls, my (three) daughters. We wanted to be really settled somewhere so when West Ham and London came it was like ‘perfect spot, perfect team, let’s go’. I was 100 per cent for it. They also gave me confidence by wanting to sign me on a long-term contract as well.”

