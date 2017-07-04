Alpha Conde: No1 football fan

dissatisfied customer: When will people realize that it is China that has propped up N. Korea as a buffer state. With N. Korea gone, S. Korea and the US would be right on China border. China is playing a double game, on one hand they say they are trying to curb N. Korea and on the other hand they give subtle hints that they have a mutual defense treaty with N.Korea which means if you step into my backyard we will come out. Put a freeze on Chinese imports and watch N. Korea fall apart in 1 month.