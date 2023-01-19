Alperen Sengun with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets
Moses Moody is going to the G League for the first time this season. Here's why.
Shortly after Steph Curry was ejected for throwing his mouthpiece, Jordan Poole returned the favor in a joking way.
TNT analyst Charles Barkley chimed in on Shannon Sharpe's altercation with the Memphis Grizzlies last week.
Stephen Curry was not happy with Jordan Poole — and officials tossed him from the game in the final seconds on Wednesday night.
The Memphis Grizzlies wanted a win bad on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, they lost their fourth consecutive game.
Klay Thompson made another postgame paper airplane Wednesday night. Only this time, it hit a reporter.
Steve Kerr is glad the Warriors won Wednesday night, but he knows his superstar can't let his frustrations get the best of him.
Former president claimed victory at a weekend-long golf tournament despite missing half the play
One NFL team had a bold assessment of Brock Purdy on its pre-draft scouting report.
Emotions were strung on NBC Sports Chicago's Bulls Postgame Live show after the Bulls lost to the Pacers on Tuesday, 116-110.
James Harden praises Tyrese Maxey for accepting a bench role for the Philadelphia 76ers in stride.
Boston slid down to third after a couple of losses in the past week.
In the end, Jordan Poole, the same teammate who made Curry mad made him glad. All was forgiven.
Greg Papa breaks down how the 49ers can take advantage of one of the Eagles' biggest weaknesses in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Jakob Poeltl has been linked to the Celtics ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there reportedly are a few factors that decrease the likelihood of the Spurs big man coming to Boston.
Joel Embiid enjoyed himself Wednesday on a night that featured technical fouls and a celebration Kevin Durant called "trash." By Noah Levick
Lemonier spent time with the Chargers and Cardinals as well.
Some fans were frustrated because they couldn’t see the Kings’ game against the Raptors. Others were frustrated because they could.
Novak Djokovic’s father Srdjan is facing calls to be banned from the rest of the Australian Open after he was caught on camera posing with Vladimir Putin supporters at Melbourne Park and appeared to say “Long live Russian citizens”.