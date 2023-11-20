Alperen Sengun with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Alperen Sengun (Houston Rockets) with a 2 Pt vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 11/19/2023
The last time James and Brooks faced off, Brooks punched James in the groin before James' Lakers beat Brooks' Grizzlies in the playoffs.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
Kareem Jackson's latest big hit forced a fumble on Minnesota's first drive.
Joey Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the contest.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
The Bills are desperate for a win in Week 11 after dropping two straight games.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.