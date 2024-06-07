Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen is Holding Out for a Better Contract

Tim de Waele - Getty Images

Big money has been on the table along with sweeping changes for the WorldTour peloton next season—and with the 2024 Tour de France weeks away, plenty of riders are scrambling to finalize contracts for the 2025 season and beyond.

This season has already seen the likes of Mathieu van der Poel sign unprecedented contracts for massive amounts of cash and decade-long timelines, while massive sponsorships (ahem, Red Bull) have come online for already high-level teams. And right now, last year’s points jersey winner from the Tour de France, Jasper Philipsen, is likely starting to feel a little annoyed as he waits for his new contract to be finalized.

After a second-place finish behind his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Mathieu van der Poel at Paris-Roubaix and a massive win at Milano-San Remo, Philipsen was poised to have his pick of teams to move to. (And not for nothing, he has also managed to remain uninjured this season, which seems like a major win for any of the top riders at this point.)

Dario Belingheri - Getty Images

His contract was set to expire, and he was the belle of the WorldTour ball. Rumors swirled that all the big teams were chomping at the bit to sign him: Bora-hansgrohe, UAE Team Emirates, EF Education-EasyPost, Tudor Pro Cycling, and his current Alpecin-Deceuninck team were all reportedly interested in the 26-year-old Belgian.

He appeared set to renew his contract with Alpecin-Deceuninck, but according to a GCN report, the negotiations are stalled on one particular point: His image rights.

“That’s because there are some important points to discuss with the team,” his agent, Alex Carera, told the outlet. “If we find a solution, it’s good, but if we don’t, then we need to wait and analyze other opportunities. There is a meeting in one or two weeks with Jasper. We’ll definitely decide before the start of the Tour de France. It’s not a question about money but image rights. His image has increased a lot in the last few months. We need to find a solution for this.”

Image rights are a hot topic in sports marketing right now, from the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) controversies surrounding collegiate sports up to the major leagues. Riders like Philipsen are now able to command big dollars from sponsors outside of cycling, which means contracts with teams need to include provisions for doing so. For instance, Demi Vollering just inked a massive deal with Nike, and who could forget Mark Cavendish’s watch collab with Richard Mille? So it makes sense that Philipsen’s agent is willing to go to battle with Alpecin-Deceuninck over the fine print!

