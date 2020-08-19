Aloof, blunt but one who gains respect - Ronald Koeman can be the leader Barcelona need

The prospect of Ronald Koeman dealing with item number one in his in-tray at Barcelona - make Lionel Messi happy - prompted plenty of smiles this week among those who got to know him during his three years working in England.

Would Koeman have the personality, the ego even, to deal with arguably the greatest player in football history? “My god, yes,” said one. “Ronald will think he is a bigger personality and star than Messi!”

It was meant light-heartedly but, like the best jokes, there was a certain glimmer of truth. Koeman will not think exactly like that, but he will undoubtedly approach Messi with an inbuilt authority and aura that most of his recent predecessors would have lacked.

“He will try and put an arm around Messi - make him feel super important,” said another source, who worked with Koeman in England. “Try and talk to him as an equal, which virtually nobody else could achieve.”

For those of a generation who might feel that this sounds implausible, it is worth briefly pausing to recall Koeman’s own playing career. He did not just win every major club title, including the Champions League, at Barcelona. He also did exactly the same at PSV Eindhoven. Add in a major international tournament win with Holland at the 1988 European Championships, domestic league and cup victories as both a player and manager with Ajax, as well as his extraordinary record as the highest scoring defender in football history, and you are not just talking about one of the leading players of his era but one of the best of all-time.

That all might not have mattered much during Koeman’s difficult final weeks at Everton but it was undoubtedly important when he first arrived in England in 2014 to a situation which, in its own way, has comparisons to the current meltdown at Barcelona.

Mauricio Pochettino had just walked on Southampton. The hugely influential executive chairman Nicole Cortese had left earlier in the year. Star players were being sold and many of those who remained also wanted out. They had lost faith in the club and there was rebellion in the air.

Some players did not instantly know exactly who Koeman was and so they literally Googled him. What they found ensured that Koeman had a captive audience from the start and just his presence had an extraordinary calming effect.

Players stopped agitating to leave. Key signings were made. Contracts were renewed and Southampton moved seamlessly from the point of crisis to European qualification and consecutive Premier League finishes of seventh and sixth.

Koeman did not outwardly talk much about past playing achievements but his office wall was decorated with pictures of those memories and he certainly seemed to understand the unspoken impact that might have on his visitors.

As a manager, he is described variously as a “leader”, “old school”, “no nonsense” and always a “powerful presence in the room” to whom people instantly listened.

Staff, however, would also refer to “an ice man” and the word “aloof” is used by sources both in Southampton and Everton. There was little of the tactile approach of a Pochettino in Koeman’s dealings with players, who would be called out in press conferences if he felt they deserved it. When Sadio Mane was once 25 minutes late for a pre-match team meeting, he did not just find himself out of the team but publicly also rebuked.

