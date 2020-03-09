Alonzo Verge Jr. named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Sixth Player of the Year for his contributions from the bench for Arizona State

Arizona State's Alonzo Verge Jr. has been named the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year Award for his accomplishments coming off of the Sun Devils' bench. Verge Jr. averaged 14.6 points per game while playing an average of 27.1 minutes. The junior's top performance came in December when he scored 43 points in a matchup against Saint Mary's. He was also the only reserve to rank among the league leaders in scoring this season (14th).

