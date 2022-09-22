Alontae Taylor (knee) added to updated Week 3 Saints injury report vs. Panthers

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have released the second injury reports for their game on Sunday. The Saints added cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) as a limited participant on Thursday after he was full-go on Wednesday, while the Panthers saw a couple new names pop up on their injury report, but everyone participated in some capacity. Star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was limited in practice today, he is expected to play on Sunday.

Here is the full injury report for both teams:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) Limited Limited RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle) DNP (rest) Limited (ankle)

OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) Limited CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (achilles) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow) Limited WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder) Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited FB Adam Prentice (shoulder) Limited WR Deonte Harty (foot) Limited CB Alontae Taylor (knee) N/A Limited

