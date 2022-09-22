Alontae Taylor (knee) added to updated Week 3 Saints injury report vs. Panthers

0
Dylan Sanders
·1 min read

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have released the second injury reports for their game on Sunday. The Saints added cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) as a limited participant on Thursday after he was full-go on Wednesday, while the Panthers saw a couple new names pop up on their injury report, but everyone participated in some capacity. Star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was limited in practice today, he is expected to play on Sunday.

Here is the full injury report for both teams:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

Limited

Limited

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle)

DNP (rest)

Limited (ankle)

OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)

Limited

CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (achilles)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

Limited

T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)

Limited

WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)

Limited

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

Limited

CB Alontae Taylor (knee)

N/A

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

