Alontae Taylor (knee) added to updated Week 3 Saints injury report vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have released the second injury reports for their game on Sunday. The Saints added cornerback Alontae Taylor (knee) as a limited participant on Thursday after he was full-go on Wednesday, while the Panthers saw a couple new names pop up on their injury report, but everyone participated in some capacity. Star running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) was limited in practice today, he is expected to play on Sunday.
Here is the full injury report for both teams:
Carolina Panthers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)
Limited
Limited
RB Christian McCaffrey (rest/ankle)
DNP (rest)
Limited (ankle)
OLB Frankie Luvu (shoulder)
Limited
CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver (achilles)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
Limited
T Ryan Ramczyk (elbow)
Limited
WR Tre’Quan Smith (shoulder)
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited
FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)
Limited
WR Deonte Harty (foot)
Limited
CB Alontae Taylor (knee)
N/A
Limited