Alontae Taylor got the better of Davante Adams in his second pro start

.@Saints defense plays their best game of season and rookie RCB @taeetaylor in his 2nd start was awesome from start to finish. Who throws a NET over @tae15adams ??? Taee over Tae! #whodat #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/0AWra623ba — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 31, 2022

Perhaps this will have to become a weekly report at this point, but New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor has impressed again. After opening his action against future Hall of Famer DeAndre Hopkins, the second-round pick lined up primarily against Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams in his second start. Taylor again played fearlessly despite the talent he lined up across.

The Saints cornerback played 44 coverage snaps against the Raiders according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). In those snaps, he was targeted a whopping 10 times but only surrendered 4 catches as the nearest defender. PFF has him listed as allowing just 34 yards, forcing 3 incompletions including one pass breakup and a 49.6 passer rating.

He had a pair of opportunities at interceptions. Once early against tight end Foster Moreau crossing the field and another on the final drive of the game. If he gets to reeling those in, Taylor could become a household name. His tremendous play as is has already begun the conversation of whether he or second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo should line up next to star Marshon Lattimore when he returns from injury.

After reviewing the game tape from Sunday, Taylor spent 45.5% of his coverage snaps guarding Adams (20). He was targeted on three of those snaps not allowing a reception and logging a pass breakup. Adams was credited with a drop on one of the incompletions, however. A great showing for the young cornerback who is sure to continue to turn heads after an impressive three games of action.

Story continues

Per Pro Football Focus, #Saints rookie CB Alontae Taylor was targeted 10 times on Sundays game. Here's how he fared: 4 catches

34 yards (long of 14)

1 PBU

3 Forced incompletions (30%)

49.6 passer rating

Also added 3 tackles, 2 defensive stops Very good day for the young CB. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 31, 2022

List

6 Saints players who rose to the occasion in a convincing win vs. Raiders

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire